PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 Bong Go calls for enhanced support for all athletes amid outstanding performances in Olympics As the country awaits the arrival of Filipino athletes fresh from a historic performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go who chairs both the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, urged the government and other stakeholders to come together not only to commend the winners but also to further enhance the support being provided to all Filipino athletes. The recent Olympics saw the Philippines finishing with four medals--two golds and two bronzes. Among the highlights was gymnast Carlos Yulo's historic achievement as the first Filipino male athlete to win an Olympic gold medal, which sparked nationwide celebrations. Go emphasized the need for broader support and recognition to all athletes including those who were not fortunate to win medals but gave their all in representing the country in their respective games. "Pag-uusapan (sa post-Olympics evaluation) ang mga hindi naka medalya kung ano pa pong pwede nating suporta sa kanila, not only dito sa natapos na torneyo but sa mga susunod pa na tournament na dapat nating suportahan para sa kanilang preparation," Go said in a radio interview on Monday, August 12. The senator earlier announced his intent to conduct a comprehensive post-evaluation of the efforts exerted by the government and various stakeholders in preparing and supporting our 2024 Paris Olympics delegation. While the country celebrates its wins, there have also been some evident areas for improvement in terms of support to Filipino Olympians such as the case of the country's golf team lacking official uniforms. "Kung kinakailangan, bubusisiin natin ito sa komite pagkatapos ng Paris Olympics at magsasagawa tayo ng post-evaluation kung paano maiiwasan ang ganitong kakulangan at paano pa mas mapapabuti ang suporta sa ating mga atleta," he earlier said in a statement. Moreover, he stressed that there must be a concerted effort to learn from past experiences, fill in gaps in current sports programs, and find more opportunities for various stakeholders to come together to help boost Philippine sports. "Hindi po natin nais magsisihan. Ang gusto lang natin ay maibigay ang sapat na suporta sa ating mga magigiting na atleta na bitbit ang karangalan ng ating bansa. Once in a lifetime lang po ang mga oportunidad na ito na makasali sa Olympics o iba pang international competitions. Ibigay na po natin ang buong suporta na nararapat!," he added. Go's commitment to sports development has been reflected in the substantial budget allocations for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) from 2019 to 2024. With Go's leadership as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports and vice chair of the Senate Finance Committee during these years, these efforts have been strategically increased to improve training facilities and enable Filipino athletes to compete on international platforms. Go's efforts were particularly evident during the budget discussions for 2021, where he facilitated the allocation of additional PhP500 million towards various national and international games, sports infrastructure, and athlete development programs. In 2022, another PhP427 million was allocated, among others, to elevate the country's sports facilities to international standards. The 2023 budget further emphasized on support for athletes with an allocation of more than PhP1 billion. For this year's budget, Go continuously pushed for increased funding for sports programs to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage particularly the additional P30 million included for the 2024 Olympics in this year's national budget, while also launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. In June, Go partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission to provide additional financial support worth PhP500,000 to each Filipino Olympian to aid their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Just last week, they also provided the same amount of support to each Filipino para-athlete participating in the upcoming 2024 Paris Paralympic Games through Go's initiative with PSC. "Sabi ko nga, minsan lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin na natin ngayon. Proud na proud tayo sa bawat manlalarong Pilipino na patuloy na nagpapakita ng gilas, determinasyon at puso sa kanilang mga laban. Go, Go for Gold!" said Go. Meanwhile, Go responded to concerns about the plight of Rolando Navarette, a former boxer from General Santos City, now struggling to make ends meet. Go reiterated the need for better support systems for athletes who have served the country with distinction in the past. "'Yan po ay pag-aaralan natin... tama ka doon, lalo na sa mga athletes na nagbigay ng karangalan sa atin. In fact, naalala ko, si (1996 Atlanta Olympics boxing silver medalist) Onyok Velasco, noong pangulo pa po si (dating) Pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte, mayroon po s'yang claim na bakit daw wala s'yang natanggap noong 1996 pa 'yun, iba pa ang batas na 'yun... napush rin po natin na mabigyan siya noon ng financial assistance," explained Go. This has prompted a re-evaluation of how national athletes are supported even after retirement, with Go pushing to ensure that athletes like Velasco and Navarette are not left in precarious situations after their sacrifices to bring honor to the country. "I-chi-check natin itong kaso ni Rolando Navarette. Bisaya 'yan taga-Dadiangas, Bad boy of Dadiangas ang tawag sa kanya, nakapagbigay din po 'yan ng karangalan 'yan. Pag-aralan natin ng mabuti kung ano po ba ang pwede na maibigay sa kanya o sa mga athletes na nagbigay ng karangalan sa atin bansa," he concluded.