PHILIPPINES, August 15 - Press Release

August 13, 2024 'Sikaping walang maiwan sa pagbangon' -- Bong Go pushes for livelihood support for the poor as he aids displaced workers throughout Bohol On Saturday, August 10, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided aid to struggling members of the local workforce in the towns of Loboc, Sevilla, Garcia Hernandez, Valencia, Alicia, San Miguel, Ubay, and Candijay in the province of Bohol. "Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n'yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he said in a message as his Malasakit Team distributed vitamins, masks, and shirts to 760 displaced workers during their visit. There were also select recipients of shoes, mobile phones, and basketballs and volleyballs. Go collaborated with various local leaders across different towns to help struggling workers overcome economic challenges. In Loboc, he worked with Mayor Raymond Jala, while in Sevilla, he teamed up with Vice Mayor Richard Bucag. In Garcia Hernandez, he collaborated with Mayor Jess Baja, and in Valencia, he partnered with Mayor Dionisio Neil Balite and Vice Mayor Aristotle Cometa, among others. For Alicia, he partnered with Mayor Victoriano Torres III, while in San Miguel, the collaboration was with Mayor Ian Gil Mendez. In Ubay, he worked with the office of the late Vice Governor Dionisio Victor Balite, and in Candijay, with Vice Mayor Christopher Tutor. Through Go's initiative of bringing public services closer to the grassroots and in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), they provided temporary employment to qualified displaced workers through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. "Nandito po ang ating DOLE para sa programang TUPAD para bigyan kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Palakpakan naman natin ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE," expressed Go. The lawmaker has also filed Senate Bill No. 420 to institutionalize the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers if enacted into law. To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide. Moreover, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional help to the residents needing medical assistance through the two Malasakit Centers in Bohol located at the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial and Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. According to the Department of Health, 166 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide. "Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.