Employment and Labour engages with employers and opportunity providers on public employment services in Worcester, 21 Aug

Employment and Labour to engage employers and opportunity providers on public employment services - Worcester Labour Centre
The Worcester Labour Centre under the banner of Public Employment Services (PES) unit in the Western Cape Province is inviting employers and opportunity providers in Breede Valley Local Municipality and surrounding areas to an advocacy session.

PES plays an important role in job creation and retention, as well as assisting employers and job seekers to adjust to changing labour market conditions.

The aim of the session is to create awareness on the variety of services offered by the PES unit to foster access to employment and learning opportunities.
 

The session will also provide assistance to distressed companies and opportunity providers to apply for funding of the Labour Activation Programme (LAP) offered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), which is aimed at ensuring that unemployed UIF beneficiaries are re-integrated back into the labour market.

The media is invited to attend and cover the session which is scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 21 August 2024
Time: 8h30 – 15h00
Venue: Worcester Town Hall, Worcester
 

For media enquiries, please contact:
Jason Lloyd
Provincial Communication Officer: Western Cape 
Cell: 082 728 5476
E-mail: Jason.Lloyd@labour.gov.za
 

