Congratulations to the 2024 Whiskies of the World® Award Winners

2024 Best in Show finalist

The six "Best in Show" finalists include some stunning whiskies from little known distillers

Awards are a great shopping guide based on the average ratings of judges. However, it is beneficial to attend a whisky festival for oneself as a Bronze could be a personal favorite.” — Douglas Smith

USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Whiskies of the World Awards is an annual whisky judging that allows whisky producers to put their products in front of an array of industry professionals and whisky hobbyists. The phenomenal judging panels include long time respected industry personalities as well as talented newcomers. providing a dynamic combination. Douglas Smith, Whiskies of the World Proprietor explains “The evaluation of whiskies is taken very seriously by our judges, not only to taste and make notes, but also discuss and consider many angles. We are proud that our awards reflect the experience and integrity of our excellent judging panels.” The awards program is also used as an opportunity to provide experience to those getting started in the liquor industry. Click to see our 2024 judges.

Hundreds of entries are received from whiskey producers around the world. Using the judging procedures of the International Wines and Spirits Competition, bronze, silver, gold and double gold medals are awarded. For Best in Show, each panel selects their favorite whiskies which become the finalist and are then evaluated by all the judges.

This year’s finalists, listed below, reveals some incredibly talented craft distilleries and confirms some brands we already know are top notch.

• Eagle Rare 17 Year-Old

• Redwood Empire Bottled In Bond Rocket Top Rye

• Lindores Abbey 1494 Single Malt

• 10th Street Triple Cask STR

• Thomas H. Handy Barrel Strength Rye

• Blanton's Straight from the Barrel Bourbon

This year, the prestigious “Best in Show” goes to 10th Street Triple Cask STR

The Whiskies of the World Awards extends heartfelt congratulations to all entrants and winners for their dedication to the art of whisky. We would also like to acknowledge our Awards Director, Douglas Smith, for his tireless efforts in upholding the integrity of our program and for curating a panel of judges that not only brings expertise but also nurtures emerging talent within the industry.

Whiskies of the World is known for its industry standard tasting events in Nashville, Dallas, San Diego, Washington DC, Boston, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, Atlanta, Seattle Chicago, Pepple Beach, and Miami. Each event allows individual whisky enthusiasts and local trade professionals to learn about whisky via sensory input, deepen their knowledge through series of masterclasses taught by distillers and ambassadors, and learn how to pair foods with whisky.

The Whiskey Education Foundation, the sponsor charity for Whiskies of the World, creates immersive whisky tasting experiences for companies, private parties, and the hospitality industry. Events focus on maximum sensory enjoyment and responsible consumption.