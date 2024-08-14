H.R. 8334, Grant Integrity and Border Security Act of 2024

H.R. 8334 would require applicants for federal grants to certify that they have not violated nor will violate provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act that criminalize transporting and harboring certain aliens (non-U.S. nationals). The bill also would permit agencies to withhold grant funds to entities found to be in violation of those provisions.

CBO expects that requiring such a certification statement as part of the grant process would not significantly increase agencies’ administrative costs. We also expect that most grantees would comply with and meet the new requirements. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 8334 would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

Enacting H.R. 8334 could affect direct spending by some agencies that are allowed to use fees, receipts from the sale of goods, and other collections to cover operating costs. CBO estimates that any net changes in direct spending by those agencies would be negligible because most of them can adjust amounts collected to reflect changes in operating costs.