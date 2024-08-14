DLNR News Release – Camping Suspension at Sand Island SRA, August 13, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2024

CAMPING SUSPENDED AT SAND ISLAND STATE RECREATION AREA

(HONOLULU) – Due to constant disregard of numerous state parks camping rules, reckless nighttime behavior, and campers frequently leaving campsites littered with rubbish and used camping gear, the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP) is suspending camping at Sand Island State Recreation Area beginning August 23.

DSP Administrator Curt Cottrell said, “This behavior is overwhelming the park caretaker and maintenance crew who clean up the campsites and park. It is jeopardizing public safety and diminishing the quality of the park.”

The list of observed violations includes:

People attempting to camp without permits.

Staying in a campsite after a permit expires, making maintenance a challenge to prepare the site for the next group.

Consuming alcohol and engaging in disruptive and noisy behavior throughout the night, carrying over into daylight hours.

Ignoring the 10-person limit per campsite and frequently having more than 30 people stay overnight. This includes people entering the park after it is closed to join others at campsites, frequently waiting outside the gate to get picked up while drinking and being raucous and noisy.

Leaving rubbish at campsites and spreading litter during the night throughout the park and ignoring the rubbish cans that are next to each site.

Lighting illegal fires, including children starting fires in areas outside campgrounds.

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) can and will issue citations for illegal behaviors. Once a new Civil Resource Violations System (CRVS) is up and running, officers will be able to write citations and levy fines on the spot. The goal of CRVS is to modify behaviors. Until this enforcement strategy can be instituted, DSP is suspending camping indefinitely.

RESOURCES

(All images and video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Sand Island camping and cleanup (August 5 & 11, 2024): https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/997910888

Photos – Sand Island camping and cleanup (August 5 & 11, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7nrf47h9khnn1h7m2eur3/AIpQVyT0Wp2SLzmrntTPMqI?rlkey=v937v5fi98z4485gfomplgx1l&st=lmfr3ylw&dl=0

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

808-587-0396

[email protected]