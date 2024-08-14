DLNR News Release – KAMEHAMENUI FOREST WILDLIFE CONTROL HUNT ANNOUNCED

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

August 14, 2024

KAMEHAMENUI FOREST WILDLIFE CONTROL HUNT ANNOUNCED

Hunter assistance requested between August 15 and October 31

(KULA, MAUI) – Controlled hunting in the Kamehamenui Forest Reserve (NAR) on Maui, begins tomorrow.

The reserve was established for the protection and preservation of Hawaiʻi’s unique native species and ecosystems. This initial phase of ecosystem restoration begins with the removal of feral goats and axis deer (ungulates) within the upper fence unit.

Biologists estimate there are approximately 50 ungulates within the control unit, mostly feral goats. Controlled hunting in the Kamehamenui Forest Reserve ends October 31.

Participating hunters must follow the policies and procedures below to participate:

Hold avalid state of Hawaiʻi hunting license.

Prior to checking in and entering the control area, hunters must read the posted Kamehamenui Forest Reserve wildlife control permit located at the Kula Forest Reserve hunter check station.

By signing the check-in sheet, hunters acknowledge reading the permit and agree to abide by all terms and conditions.

Hunters must check out of the control area at the hunter check station and provide all required information, including the number of axis deer and feral goats harvested.

Only hunters listed on the check sheets are allowed.

Hunters must abide by Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapters 121 and 123 as applicable to this permit and any general conditions and restrictions set forth by the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW).

A map of the area, including the location of the entry and access point into the control unit, will be posted at the hunter check station. Hunters are encouraged to review the map to familiarize themselves with the area.

Additional details for this control hunt are available at the Maui DOFAW office: 808- 984-8100.

