Left turn pocket on Honoapi‘ilani Highway fronting Lahaina Civic Center will be lengthened

Main, News Posted on Aug 14, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) crews will be restriping north of the Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Leiali‘i Parkway intersection to lengthen the left turn pocket to accommodate more vehicles turning into Leiali‘i Parkway

Work hours for the restriping are from 8 p.m., tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 14, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. During the work, the left lanes will be closed in both directions. There will be one lane open in each direction. A portion of the left turn pocket to turn into Leiali‘i Parkway will remain open for drivers wanting to make the turn from southbound Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

###