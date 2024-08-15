Construction Completed on St. John’s University Health Center

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of construction on the newly renovated St. John’s University Health Sciences Center and basketball facility that will enhance the Queens community and provide exceptional opportunities for students’ educational experience.

“With continued investments in New York’s colleges and universities, we’re helping our premier educational institutions remain on the cutting edge of educational opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this funding, we are providing students from around the globe the opportunity to pursue their passions, make connections, and encourage them to stay in New York after they graduate.”

Governor Hochul toured the new St. Vincent Health Sciences Center, which is expected to open in September when the students arrive for the fall semester. The new energy-efficient academic building will feature active learning classrooms, laboratories, simulation facilities, office space, collaborative spaces, and outdoor terraces. This facility received $5 million in state funding in 2021 through the Higher Education Capital Grant Program (HeCap) and $700,000 in State Regional Economic Development Council Funding.

The Governor also toured a new state-of-the-art basketball practice facility, built with the support of a $3 million HeCap award this past June. The new facility will serve the everyday needs of the Red Storm’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball programs. The project will be developed in conjunction with a renovation of Taffner Field House to create a best-in-class campus recreation center for the University community.

Governor Hochul was joined by Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, St. John’s University President Father Brian J. Shanley, Assemblymember Nily Rozic, Empire State Development Corporation President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight, and DASNY Board Chair Lisa Gomez.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program has enabled campuses across the State to make critical investments in their infrastructure and equipment while creating construction jobs. Campuses that receive grants are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for every $1 of state funds they receive.

Since HECap’s inception in 2005, the State of New York has awarded $368.1 million in funding to 307 projects at colleges and universities across New York State. These awards have resulted in a total of $1.10 billion of investments since the beginning of the program.