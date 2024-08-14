Update No. 3: Berlin Barracks / Missing swimmer – search and recovery

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24A3005264

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 08/10/24 at 1343 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Warren Falls, Warren, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing swimmer – search and recovery

VICTIM: Tuan Baldino

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Paramus, New Jersey

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Late Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2024, search and recovery crews recovered a body from the Mad River at Warren Falls believed to be that of missing swimmer Tuan Baldino, 35, of Paramus, New Jersey. The body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and to confirm identity. This incident does not appear suspicious.

Warren Falls and the surrounding river area will remain closed at least through Thursday, Aug. 15. The river remains dangerous and is filled with debris after several logs were removed during the course of the recovery operation. The Vermont State Police cautions the public to expect continued hazardous conditions even after the area re-opens to the public, and to avoid swimming or jumping into the river.

Agencies that joined VSP in the recovery efforts Wednesday included Stowe Mountain Rescue, , the U.S. Forest Service, the Vermont Agency of Transportation, the Warren Department of Public Works, the Warren Fire Department, and E&S Transport.

***Update No. 2, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024***

Search and recovery efforts for missing swimmer Tuan Baldino are resuming today in the Mad River at Warren Falls. The area is closed to the public, and search crews request that people avoid this location.

The Vermont State Police will continue to provide updates as the search continues.

***Update No. 1, 3:55 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024***

Search and recovery efforts continued Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, to locate a missing swimmer in Warren Falls. Due to the conditions of the Mad River with high and swift water, recovery was unsuccessful.

The missing swimmer is identified as Tuan Baldino, 35, of Paramus, New Jersey.

Search efforts are expected to resume when river conditions allow, potentially as early as Monday, Aug. 12.

The Vermont State Police continues to ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

No additional information is available at this time. VSP will continue to provide updates as the search and recovery effort continues.

***Initial news release, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024***

On 8/10/24 at approximately 1343 hrs. Vermont State Police were notified of a missing person at the Warren Falls in Warren. The Warren Constable, Mad River Valley Ambulance, Barre Town EMS, Stowe Fast Water Rescue, Colchester Technical Rescue, and Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team were all dispatched to the scene. At this time a single male who was last seen in the Cascades section of the falls has been identified as the victim. The individual's name will be released in a later media release.

Search efforts have been suspended for the evening and are planned to resume on the morning of 8/11/24.

VSP is seeking further information on this incident. If you have information, please contact the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191.

- 30 -