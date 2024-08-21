Doctor Science Kidnapped Monday, August 26, 2024 @ 10 am PST on Sunny Side YouTube

Rodney (Merle Kessler) & Doctor Science (Dan Coffey) are now ageless animated characters thanks to RUNWAY Artificial Intelligence. Doctor Science question and answers are posted Monday thru Friday @ 10am PST on Sunny Side YouTube. Sea Monkeys From Hell is a 30 minute radio play featuring Doctor Science and Rodney being produced into comedy video feature by Sunny Side YouTube.

Doctor Science, the man who knows more than you do, will be discovered missing by his lab assistant Rodney.

Funny disinformation with no political angle is what the world needs now.” — Bill Allard

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCTOR SCIENCE is a comedy video series being posted on Sunny Side YouTube M-F at 10 am PST.On Monday, August 26 @ 10 am PST, a five episode adventure will begin withDoctor Science being kidnapped by the Coalition of Humorless University Professors leaving his assistant Rodney to try to come up with a ransom."Ask Doctor Science" was a radio sketch series produced by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre and broadcast on public radio stations, with a format that mixed elements of a commercial bumper and a public service announcement. A concerned citizen asked a question through Doctor Science's long suffering assistant, Rodney (Merle Kessler). The questions were NEVER ANSWERED CORRECTLY and always served as a launching point for a non sequitur monologue from Doctor Science (Dan Coffey). The show's motto was "He knows more than you do." The series was written by Coffey and Kessler and over 2,000 episodes were broadcast by public radio stations all over the country.Sunny Side YouTube was founded by Duck's Breath Mystery Theatre co-founder Bill Allard in 2016 to distribute comedy "by" and "inspired by" the legendary Duck's Breath comedy troupe. The comedy channel now has 500+ new and old comedy videos streaming for smart comedy lovers of all ages.Sunny Side DOCTOR SCIENCE Playlist is the radio series morphed into a comedy video series to hopefully make the timeless FUNNY DISINFORMATION by the good Doctor available to a larger audience.New videos will be released through the end of September and include the premiere of "Sea Monkeys From Hell," a half hour radio show morphed into a comedy feature video by RUNWAY artificial intelligence, APPLE Final Cut Pro, and the Sunny Side team of writers, actors, editors, musicians, designers, producers and engineers dedicated to distributing original comedy on YouTube.The Sunny Side collective is currently producing 70 original comedy videos to premiere of Sunny Side YouTube after being introduced on SUNNY SIDE, a live broadcast hosted by Allard that will start later this year."Funny disinformation with no political angle is what the world needs now," laughs Bill.For details:Visit SunnySideToday.com Email BillAllard@DuckSpots.NetCall/Text Bill @ 415.309.3647This is a heart warming story people will enjoy.

DOCTOR SCIENCE Why is the speed of light only 186,000 miles per second?

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.