USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Arrives In Bremerton

As Ronald Reagan returned to the United States, it participated in exercise Valiant Shield 2024, a port visit in Guam, and transitioned to the 3rd Fleet AOR where it conducted a hull swap.

“I am incredibly proud of our crew and the work they’ve accomplished in our time as the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan. “They were asked to perform at the highest level and exceeded those expectations. Now we are looking forward to making upgrades to the ship, and even more well-deserved time stateside for the crew.”

While the ship pulled in, hundreds of Ronald Reagan Sailors manned the rails in their service dress white uniforms as friends and family members awaited the arrival on the pier.

“I’m so happy to finally see my family after this deployment,” said Operations Specialist 1st Class Hilaire Kouamo, while being surrounded by his wife and kids. “I love them so much and I’m happy to be back.”

During the underway, Ronald Reagan participated in the first-ever multinational exercise Valiant Shield 2024 with U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s joint forces and Japan Self-Defense Forces. This exercise spanned from June 7 to June 18 and included complex multi-axis and multi-domain operations, further strengthening the relationship and interoperability of the U.S. and its allies.

Ronald Reagan also made a scheduled port visit to Guam, where Sailors volunteered with local communities, and explored the island’s sights, history, and culture.

Following the underway, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier George Washington (CVN 73) met Ronald Reagan in San Diego for a hull swap. As part of the transition, the embarked Air Wing and Staffs, including Task Force 70 (CTF 70), Carrier Air Wing 5 (CVW 5), and Destroyer Squadron 15 (DESRON 15) transferred to George Washington along with approximately 350 Sailors; 13 percent of the USS Ronald Reagan crew. These sailors cross decked to George Washington bringing with them their vast operations experience for its time as the new forward-deployed aircraft carrier while Ronald Reagan shifts to a new operational environment.

“Even though Ronald Reagan’s time in 7th fleet is over, we are still in the fight,” said Cardone. “The success of our previous deployments is a testament of the crew’s warfighting capability and displays our adaptability in an ever-changing theater. Everything we accomplished while forward-deployed carries over as we continue to improve the ship and prepare the crew for Ronald Reagan’s next chapter.”

As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

Naval Base Kitsap is the Navy's third largest fleet concentration area in the United States, and arguably the most complex. They are home to more than 70 tenant commands, including Commander, Navy Region Northwest; Commander, Submarine Group 9; Commander, Carrier Strike Group 3; Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest; Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport; and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility. Spanning more than 12,000 acres across the Kitsap Peninsula, they support a diverse range of strategic missions, including all types of submarines, Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Manchester Fuel Depot. NBK is also the home of several Research, Development, Testing & Evaluation commands that ensure the Navy's technological advantage. NBK and its supported commands produce substantial economic benefits to our surrounding communities.

