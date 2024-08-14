ICC Approves Highway-Rail Crossing Safety Improvements for Henry County

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, August 14 - The Illinois Commerce Commission approved a stipulated agreement to install automatic warning devices at the County Road 2450 East (AAR/DOT #079744D) highway-rail grade crossing of the BNSF Rail Company tracks near Kewanee in Henry County.





"Upgrading warning devices at highway-rail crossings prevents collisions and saves lives," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan. "The Grade Crossing Protection Fund is an important resource used by the ICC to help railroads and local governments complete needed improvements to keep people safe near trains and train tracks."





The total estimated cost for the new automatic warning devices at the crossing is $397,780. ICC staff recommended that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $377,889. BNSF Railway Company will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs, and all future operating and maintenance costs related to the new automatic warning devices and temporary STOP signs.





All work is expected to be completed within 18 months from the Order date.





To read Stipulated Agreement 2336 in Docket No. T24-0073 click here.

About the Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund





In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.





About the Illinois Commerce Commission





The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient, and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water, and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities, and equipment in the state.





To learn more about the Commission, its offices, and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.





