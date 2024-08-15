Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,224 in the last 365 days.

Proactive MD Lexington Health Center Wins Best of South Carolina Regional Award

Best of SC Physical Practice Lexington Care Team with Award

The votes have been counted and the results are in! The Proactive MD Lexington Health Center is a 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional winner.

LEXINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proactive MD® is excited to announce the recognition of its Lexington Health Center as a 2024 Best of South Carolina Regional award winner. This prestigious accolade, determined through the Guide to South Carolina’s annual readers’ poll, underscores Proactive MD’s unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class care to the state of South Carolina.

The Best of South Carolina® process begins with nominations on the Guide to South Carolina website, where readers vote on the top businesses and organizations throughout the state. Winners are chosen based on these votes, rankings from external websites, and insights from the Better Business Bureau.

Earning a regional award in the category of Physician Practices highlights Proactive MD’s dedication to providing healthcare that is compassionate, familiar, and attuned to patient needs. Proactive MD’s robust healthcare solutions aim to provide employers, families, and individuals with more affordable, accessible, and personalized care.

The Proactive MD Lexington Health Center makes it easy for patients to receive the comprehensive care they deserve. By practicing whole-person care, the Health Center ensures individuals are well-informed and empowered to make the best choices for their health. With compassionate care teams and a patient-centered approach, Proactive MD excels in guiding patients through their entire healthcare journey.

To become a member at the Proactive MD Lexington Health Center, or any other Proactive MD location, visit www.proactive.md/dpc.

To view the full list of Best of South Carolina winners, visit www.guidetosouthcarolina.com/best-of.

Leah Shilts
Proactive MD
+1 864-501-0751
info@proactive.md
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Instagram

You just read:

Proactive MD Lexington Health Center Wins Best of South Carolina Regional Award

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more