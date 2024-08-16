WTFast and TP-Link continue partnership with new router release, GXE75
EINPresswire.com/ -- WTFast, a leader in online gaming optimization, has partnered with TP-Link to bring WTFast technology to TP-Link Gaming routers. Following the success of the Archer GE800, a new model, the GXE75, has been released. This collaboration is focused on enhancing the online gaming experience for users. WTFast's advanced technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, optimizing network connections specifically for gaming. By incorporating WTFast’s solutions into TP-Link Gaming routers, gamers can expect smoother gameplay, improved responsiveness, and fewer connection issues.
The GXE75 also boasts:
* 5.4 Gbps Tri-Band Wi-Fi: Up to 5.4 Gbps Tri-Band WiFi enables your devices always ready for the fiercest battles. The brand new 6 GHz band provides
exceptional bandwidth and congestion-free channels exclusive to Wi-Fi 6E devices.
* 2.5G Multi-Gigabit Port: Supercharge your gaming network with the Archer GXE75 featuring a lightning-fast 2.5G WAN port and four 1G LAN ports for
unrivaled speed and seamless multiplayer gaming.
* 4× Optimally Positioned Antennas: Enjoy uninterrupted gaming in every corner of your home with 4× optimally positioned antennas, proprietary Wi-Fi optimization, and Beamforming technology.
About WTFast:
WTFast is a leading provider of gaming network optimization solutions. Their technology reduces lag, latency, and packet loss, ensuring a smooth gaming experience for users worldwide. https://www.wtfast.com
About TP-Link:
TP-Link is a global multinational group offering products in consumer networking, consumer electronics, enterprise networking, enterprise security, software and cloud services. TP-Link delivers reliable, high-performance, convenient products and services to users in over 170 countries and regions.
