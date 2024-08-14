Expanding Access to Mental Health Care Across Queens

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul participated in a roundtable discussion where she announced $1 million to expand access to mental health care across the borough by partnering with community-based providers. Five providers, including Charles Wang Community Health Center, Transitional Services for New York, Child Center of New York, Korean Community Services, and Venture House, will be awarded $200,000 to expand their mental health programming in Queens.

"The mental health crisis is the defining challenge of our time and when I took office, I vowed to transform our mental health system," Governor Hochul said. "Struggling New Yorkers deserve a system that is suited for and responsive to their needs, and this $1 million investment will expand access to care across Queens so that every New Yorker has the tools and resources they need to succeed."

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.