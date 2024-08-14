Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,407 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,248 in the last 365 days.

Expanding Access to Mental Health Care Across Queens

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul participated in a roundtable discussion where she announced $1 million to expand access to mental health care across the borough by partnering with community-based providers. Five providers, including Charles Wang Community Health Center, Transitional Services for New York, Child Center of New York, Korean Community Services, and Venture House, will be awarded $200,000 to expand their mental health programming in Queens.

"The mental health crisis is the defining challenge of our time and when I took office, I vowed to transform our mental health system," Governor Hochul said. "Struggling New Yorkers deserve a system that is suited for and responsive to their needs, and this $1 million investment will expand access to care across Queens so that every New Yorker has the tools and resources they need to succeed."

PHOTOS of the event are available on the Governor's Flickr page.

You just read:

Expanding Access to Mental Health Care Across Queens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more