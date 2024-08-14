Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards Presented to 44 Farm Families at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

Governor’s Office, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa Department of Natural Resources partner on this annual award celebrating Iowa farm families

DES MOINES, Iowa (August 14, 2024) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon today recognized 44 Iowa farm families with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the 2024 Iowa State Fair. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources, including our soil and water, serving as leaders within their communities.

These farm families use cover crops, no-till, wetlands, bioreactors, saturated buffers, grass waterways and many other proven conservation practices that improve water quality, enhance soil health and support the goals of the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy. These worthy recipients recognize that the benefits of conservation practices extend beyond their farms, and their leadership encourages others to adopt similar conservation practices.

“Farming and environmental stewardship have always gone hand-in-hand,” said Governor Reynolds. “Today, we’re proud to honor farm families who have gone above and beyond, often for generations, to safeguard the land that feeds the world and makes our way of life possible. Congratulations to the 2024 IFELA award winners and thank you for preserving our state’s natural resources for decades to come.”

“Iowa continues to set records for conservation and water quality practice implementation, and this award recognizes our state’s farm families who are leading the way and serving as positive examples for others,” said Secretary Naig. “We are committed to accelerating our state’s water quality efforts in the years ahead and I am confident that Iowa’s farmers and landowners will rise to meet to this challenge.”

"We take great pride in recognizing these leaders in our farming communities throughout our state who prioritize sound conservation practices," said Director Lyon. "Their commitment to conservation is paving the way for future generations and inspiring other farmers."

The winners were chosen by a committee representing conservation and agricultural groups. A total of 821 Iowa farm families have been recognized since the creation of the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award in 2012. A list of previous recipients is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

High-resolution photos will be available for within one month of the ceremony on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Flickr page.

The 2024 award recipients, listed alphabetically by last name, are:

Tom and Mary Beth Adam

Keokuk County

Green Country Farms LLC

Alec Amundson and Adam Norby

Mitchell County

Balderston Farms

Aaron and Dawn Balderston

Linn County

Bretz Farms LLC

Michael and Lisa Bretz

Buchanan County

Marty and Lisa Danzer

Carroll County

Tamara Deal

Guthrie County

Divan Farms

Jeff and Haley Divan

Winnebago County

Sean and Sara Dolan

Buchanan County

Brandt and Stacy Ferry

Shelby County

Matt Goodman

Marshall County

David and Julie Guthrie Family

Delaware County

Steve Henze and Joan Meester

Grundy County

Conner and Ashley Hildreth

Calhoun County

Jay and Marlowe Jung

Floyd County

Jason and Jordan Klinge

Clayton County

Kubik Farm

Tama County

Hunter Lindgren

Ida County

Dallas and Rebecca Linkenmeyer

Howard County

Keith Lovrien Farm

Butler County

Maxwell Farms

Story County

Andy and Lisa Merron

Kossuth County

Eric A Miller

Dubuque County

Metairie Ltd

Stan and Martha Nelson

Des Moines County

Bloomsbury Farm

David and Karen Petersen

Benton County

Broken Kettle Feedlot

Plymouth County

Kevin Prevo

Davis County

David and Mary Robinette

Montgomery County

Oaklawn Farms

Leon Schau

Lee County

Tony and Shirley Schroeder

Plymouth County

David, Amy, Aaron and Ean Scott

Muscatine County

Nick and Mary Sennert

Buena Vista County

Joseph and Janice Shirbroun

Carroll County

Jessob and Jenna Steffen

Clay County

Sterling Farms

Wapello County

Steve and Sue Anne Stoermer

Clay County

Tim and Jana Terwilliger

Humboldt County

Eric and Tali Vander Stouwe

Sioux County

Tom and Jen Vaske Family Farm

Delaware County

Mark and Brennen Vogel

Guthrie County

Brent and Cara Wells

Pocahontas County

Weston Family Farms

Luke and Alicia Weston

Buchanan County

Russell and Beth Winterhof

Cherokee County

Brush Creek Henhouse LLC

Mark and Alana Yoder and Sara Yoder

Decatur County

Dennis and Ann Youngquist and Timothy and Amanda Youngquist

Sac County