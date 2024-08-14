The Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Board of Trustees will hold a teleconference meeting on August 27, 2024, at 9 a.m. Agenda items will include general board business. For login information or further questions, please contact Michelle Cable at michelle.cable@maryland.gov.
Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Board of Trustees Meeting
News Provided By
August 14, 2024, 19:52 GMT
You just read:
Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation (MALPF) Board of Trustees Meeting
News Provided By
August 14, 2024, 19:52 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.