10ZiG® Promotes Modernized Thin & Zero Clients with Zero Trust ecOSystem as Part of VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas

Modernized Endpoint Theme via 10ZiG’s Secure Thin & Zero Clients and 10ZiG Zero Trust ecOSystem is set to be promoted at VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas

Modernized Endpoint Theme via 10ZiG’s Secure Thin & Zero Clients and 10ZiG Zero Trust ecOSystem promoted at VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG Technology is setting forth themed ‘Modernized’ Thin & Zero Client endpoints for secure end user computing zero trust environments today & tomorrow at VMware Explore 2024 Las Vegas in the Venetian Convention and Expo Center, Booth #1333. The appropriately themed ‘Modernized’ Thin & Zero Clients represent 10ZiG’s x86-based devices which offer flexibility and security for the rapidly changing world in which we live.These devices were modern before their time, but in today’s world are even more so in terms of remote compute, hybrid compute, and local compute, and they are lean and mean with compact, fan-less, energy-efficient, and sustainable features. From stationary to mobile form factors, devices run vendor-optimized versions of a general-purpose Linux or Windows IoT based OS which is finely-tuned, managed, secured, and compatible with a long list of connectivity solutions like AVD/Windows 365, Citrix, and Omnissa (formerly VMware) Horizon.Kevin Greenway, 10ZiG Chief Technology Officer, “Modern EUC workflows perform the bulk of the compute in cloud or data center with real time workloads, such as browser, video and audio offload performed locally. Modernized Thin & Zero Clients are built with that same workflow in mind, both in hardware providing such offload capability as well as a comprehensive approach in hardware and software around zero trust concepts. From a secure endpoint OS, secure management and a plethora of integrated zero trust features providing zero trust with zero exception our theme couldn’t be more timely and on-point for Explore.”Modernized Thin & Zero Client hardware is endpoint part of the 10ZiG Zero Trust ecOSystem - a fully comprehensive approach to today’s EUC UX demands. 10ZiG’s secure, flexible, and managed endpoint hardware OSs including NOS™, PeakOS™, and RepurpOS,™ along with 10ZiG Manager™ for centralized management, for VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS is exactly that - a single-vendor, securely and remotely comprehensive approach. From the endpoint/OS itself to deployment and management, to secureboot to secure connector, and everything between.Easily find more information on 10ZiG and related hardware and software innovations at the new www.10ZiG.com About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in secure, flexible, Modernized Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware, repurposing software, and management software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for Omnissa (formerly VMware), Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Trusted Zero Clients. Free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, no-hassle RepurpOS™ repurposing software, and the 10ZiG Manager™- our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge.Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.