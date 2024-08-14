FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office Hits the Road to Help Fire-Impacted People Beat the November 14 Deadline to File a Claim

SANTA FE, NM – Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding who has not started a claim can now visit one of many events focused on accepting new Notices of Loss. The FEMA Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Advocate Team will be traveling to communities impacted by the fire and subsequent flooding to help individuals and businesses file a claim by the November 14 deadline.

The events, called Mobile Connects, were recently launched by the Claims Office Advocate Team. This outreach is a program that enables the Advocate Team and Navigators to meet people where they are to complete a Notice of Loss – the first essential step in the claims process. New claimants will receive their claim number on the spot and may also upload supporting documentation. Existing claimants are also welcome to attend and drop off documents or ask for a status check.

Over the next three months, Mobile Connects will be in communities in Colfax, Guadalupe, Mora, Rio Arriba, San Miguel, and Taos counties, as well as Bernalillo, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties, where data shows many affected people have relocated.

The Advocate Team is using geospatial mapping combined with census and claims data to determine the impacted communities where a low portion of the population has filed claims, creating a greater need for outreach.

The Claims Office will post notices on social media, flyers, and other forms of messaging about when Advocate Team members and Navigators will be in an area to help individuals complete a new Notice of Loss. Team members will set up tables at farmers markets, fairs and other community events as part of the outreach effort.

The Advocate team will be accepting Notices of Loss at the San Miguel Mora County Fair from Aug. 15 – 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office if they haven’t already. The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024, per the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The Claims Office continues to observe an increase in claim submissions, temporarily leading to longer wait times and longer processing times in issuing Letters of Determination (LODs) for claims. We are actively working to reduce wait times and shorten processing times of claims.

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $1 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.