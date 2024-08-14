From Space to Humanitarian Response: OCHA OPT and UNOSAT Collaborative Efforts in Gaza

OCHA OPT (Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territory) activated the Emergency Mapping Service due to the escalation of conflict in Gaza on 7 October 2023. OCHA's mandate includes mobilizing and coordinating effective humanitarian action in partnership with national and international actors. In complex emergencies like the Gaza conflict, OCHA OPT is tasked with assessing needs, developing humanitarian response plans, monitoring the situation, and ensuring that aid reaches those most in need.

UNOSAT's satellite imagery analysis became a crucial source of primary objective information for humanitarian responders facing the unprecedented crisis in Gaza. As traditional on-the-ground data collection became impossible due to security concerns, OCHA turned to UNOSAT's expertise to guide its efforts.

"Without UNOSAT, it would have been Mission Impossible," says Majed Abuqubu, head of Information Management at OCHA OPT.

"Given the level of insecurity and attacks against humanitarian organizations, where many of our colleagues have been under huge security risk, UNOSAT's satellite analysis proved to be indispensable."

Since 7 October 2023, OCHA OPT requested over 25 products which include, for example, comprehensive building and infrastructure damage assessment, baseline damage assessment, night light damage assessment, satellite imagery provision and Agricultural damage assessment (Figure 1).