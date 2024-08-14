Submit Release
MDE announces eight regional literacy meetings for families of K-3 students across the state

For Immediate Release:  Aug. 5, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education will host eight regional literacy meetings beginning Sept. 5, for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

At the meetings, families will receive an overview of the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), which is the state law concerning literacy and assessment, as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The LBPA focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop reading skills required for fourth grade. Family engagement is also a critical component of students’ reading success.

All meetings are from 6 – 7 p.m. and no registration is required. Families can attend any meeting regardless of the location.

Check out additional family resources at strongreadersms.com.

Find all MDE news releases at mdek12.org/news.

 

