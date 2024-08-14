Submit Release
Graduation Reporting for SY 2023-2024 Due Soon

The Graduation Report in NEO Student Data allows school administrative units (SAUs) to validate graduation counts for the school year. Students still working toward finishing their graduation requirements have until August 15th to complete them for this reporting cycle. Students who finish their requirements over the summer can be exited from State Synergy on the date of the graduation ceremony. The graduation date must be prior to 6/30. If graduation exit codes need to be updated for graduated students after State Synergy rolls over to 2024-2025 on August 15th, please contact MEDMS.Helpdesk@maine.gov or call 207-624-6896

Graduation Reporting Webinar Recorded 8/6/2024

Open Date: 7/1
Due Date: 8/30
Resources: Graduation Certification Report Instructions

