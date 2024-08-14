Leaders In Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast by Alcott Global Reached One Million Listeners

Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast - 1 Million Listeners

The Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast, a platform for industry insights and thought leadership, reached 1 million listeners in July 2024.

SINGAPORE, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast, a platform for industry insights and thought leadership, reached 1 million listeners in July 2024. This year, the podcast featured new episodes with distinguished CSCOs, CVPs, CEOs, and successful authors, offering unparalleled perspectives on supply chain innovation, leadership, and the evolving business landscape. It has another ten such episodes in the pipeline before the end of 2024.

Hosted by Alcott Global, the Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast has long been a go-to resource for C-level executives and industry professionals seeking to stay ahead in a dynamic field. Our podcast provides a unique opportunity to hear directly from leaders shaping the future of supply chain and logistics.

Exciting Enhancements for 2024:

● New Episodes with Top CEOs, CSCOs, COOs, CVPs, and Authors: Building on our rich tradition, this year's lineup includes conversations with high-profile CEOs, CSCOs COOs, CVPs, and acclaimed authors, who will share their invaluable experiences and insights tailored for supply chain professionals.

● Diverse Perspectives on Critical Topics: Our guests will continue to delve into crucial topics such as supply chain innovation, leadership challenges, and integrating sustainability practices.

● Enhanced Engagement: Our episodes focus on connecting our audience with global experts and highlight leading-edge technologies, leadership stories, and personal success habits.

2024 Distinguished Guests:

● Tarek Amine, CSCO, Bechtel

● Jackie Sturm, CVP, Global Supply Chain Operations, Intel

● Frank McKay, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer, Jabil

● Donna Warton, CVP Supply Chain and Sustainability, Microsoft

● David Nothacker, Co-Founder & CEO, Sennder

● Thomas Erikson, Author of Surrounded by Idiots

● Hanno Bruemmer, EVP of Supply Chain and Logistics EMEA, and Latam, Covestro

● Julie Smith, Founder Talent Sprout Limited

● Maria Pia de Caro, EVP, Global Operations and Sustainability, Pernod Ricard

● Joe Foster, Founder of Reebok, Author of Shoemaker

● Guy Kawasaki, Investor, Chief Evangelist of Canva, Author

● Wouter Kolk, CEO, Europe and Indonesia, Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Ahold Delhaize

● Graeme Carter, CSCO, Coty

● Dave Wheeler, COO, New Balance

● Meri Stevens, COO, Kenvue

● Kjell A. Nordström, Economist and Author

● Angela Cretu, Former CEO, Avon

● Francisco Javier Martinez Moreno, CSCO, Costa Coffee

● Keith Svendsen, CEO, APM Terminals

● Cheryl Capps, Board Member Integer Holdings, World 50 Group, Elementum, KetteQ, and 09 Solutions Inc.

The hosts are Radu Palamariu, Group CEO Alcott Global, named as a top 3 Global Supply Chain Influencer on Linkedin, along with Fei Yu, Managing Director Europe & USA Alcott Global, Stephanie Moles-Rota - Managing Director Benelux and France Alcott Global and Jaya Mittal, Managing Director APAC & MEA Alcott Global. Palamariu is the author of the book From Source to Sold bestselling book, and he was featured in Bloomberg, Bangkok Post, and MIT Supply Chain Talent Magazine, latest articles being in Forbes, THE CEO Magazine, World Economic Forum, Supply Chain Management Review, and McKinsey.

With 192 episodes published, the Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast is a powerful platform for sharing knowledge and fostering professional growth. On average, our podcast garners 250,000+ impressions on social media, reflecting its influence and popularity.

Target Audience: Our podcast addresses all professionals from entry levels, board members of any company, and students interested in the end-to-end processes of supply chain management, from procurement and manufacturing to distribution and e-commerce. We aim to provide valuable insights to a diverse audience, from budding supply chain enthusiasts to seasoned C-level executives.

Discussion Themes:

1. Guest’s Career: Key inflection points and career transformations.

2. Practical Case Studies: Challenges, strategies, and results.

3. Lessons Learned: Mistakes and insights for the audience.

4. Future of Supply Chain: Collective learning and future shaping.

5. Advice to Younger Talents: Guidance for the next generation of leaders.

Join us as we continue to bring together the brightest minds in supply chain and logistics, offering our audience the opportunity to learn from the best and shape the industry's future. If you would like to learn more, reach out to us.

About the Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast: The Leaders in Supply Chain and Logistics Podcast, hosted by Alcott Global, is a leading platform where C-level executives share their perspectives on supply chain innovation, leadership, and the business world's challenges and opportunities. With a mission to connect listeners with global experts and thought leaders, the podcast covers leading-edge technologies, leadership stories, and personal success habits, helping to shape the future of supply chain management.

About Alcott Global

Alcott Global provides Executive Search Solutions for key positions at all pillars of the end-to-end value chain: planning, procurement, manufacturing, logistics, e-commerce, and overall supply chain operations, including executive and non-executive board roles.

Through Supplify, we aim to match corporations with the top technology companies to solve their value chain, operations, supply chain, and logistics challenges, focusing on innovation and digital transformation.

In our Makers & Movers face-to-face events, we bring together value chain executives to connect, collaborate, and innovate – a forum focused on business value creation.

Yearly, we celebrate and award the Top 30 Leaders in Supply Chain for their achievements in digitizing operations, decarbonization, and sustainability, as well as in creating a diverse and equitable environment for supply chain teams to thrive and excel.