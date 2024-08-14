TrueFire and School of Rock Forge a Harmonious Partnership to Enhance Music Education Around the World

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrueFire, a leading platform in online music education, and School of Rock, the premier leader in performance-based music education, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership. This partnership aims to enrich the musical journeys of School of Rock’s employees, instructors, and students by granting them exclusive access to TrueFire’s extensive library of music e-learning video courses.

TrueFire has been at the forefront of music instruction since 1991, offering over 80,000 interactive video lessons across various instruments and genres. Renowned for its comprehensive content, TrueFire provides learners of all levels with tools such as multi-angle videos, interactive tabs and notation, practice jam tracks, and a vibrant learning community. With a roster of over 400 top-notch educators, including GRAMMY Award winners and world-renowned artists, TrueFire's educational arsenal is unmatched in quality and breadth.

Through this partnership, all School of Rock employees, instructors, and students will enjoy an extended 90-day free trial of All Access to TrueFire’s course library. This initiative not only complements School of Rock’s hands-on instructional model but also deepens the educational resources available to its members, allowing them to hone their skills at their own pace and on their own schedule.

Key Benefits of the TrueFire and School of Rock Partnership:

Enhanced Learning Tools: School of Rock members can now augment their in-studio learning with TrueFire's extensive online lessons, exploring new genres and techniques to broaden their musical expertise.

Flexible Education: The online access facilitates continuous learning outside of class, perfect for students and instructors who wish to advance their proficiency and teaching methods.

Diverse Musical Styles and Instruments: The TrueFire library covers a wide array of musical styles and instruments, providing valuable resources for personal growth and curriculum development.

"TrueFire’s mission has always been to ignite musical creativity and we are excited to provide School of Rock’s talented and passionate community with tools that foster their growth as musicians," said Zach Wendkos, Chief Revenue Officer of TrueFire Studios. "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to making high-quality music education accessible to everyone."

Sam Dresser, Chief Innovation Officer of School of Rock, expressed equal enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We want to provide the best tools to our students to help them on their musical journey, and TrueFire’s vast catalog of content will help us do exactly that. Along with existing resources such as our proprietary Method Books and revolutionary Method App, supported by our patented Method, we believe this further elevates School of Rock as the best place to learn to be a musician.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in music education. By combining TrueFire’s digital expertise with School of Rock’s immersive, performance-based approach, TrueFire and School of Rock are setting the stage for a musical education experience that is more accessible, comprehensive, and inspiring than ever before.

###

About TrueFire

Founded in 1991, TrueFire has collaborated with 400+ top educators to produce what Guitar Player Magazine calls "the planet's largest and most comprehensive selection of online guitar lessons." 3 million+ guitar players from virtually every country in the world learn, practice, and play with TrueFire's interactive video courses and patented learning systems for personalized and private online instruction. To learn more about TrueFire visit, www.truefire.com.

About School of Rock

School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 19 global markets. Since 2009, School of Rock has grown its student count from 4,000 to over 67,000. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.

School of Rock is proud to support Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards: International Franchise Associations 2024 Franchisees of the Year; 2024 and 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand; 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise’s Awards Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise; 2024 Global Franchise Highly Commended Best Children’s Service and Education Franchise Recognition; Franchise Business Review’s 2024 and 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes #2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA.