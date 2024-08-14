WYDOT announces EV networking database, NEVI update

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a new networking database for stakeholders interested in developing Electric Vehicle infrastructure in the state.

The database was developed to help facilitate connections among those interested in being part of EV charging station deployment teams, including landowners, site hosts, equipment manufacturers, charging services, electrical contractors, utilities, and other service providers.

“The stakeholder database is completely voluntary and could be a tool to inspire potential EV station partnerships ahead of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program Request for Proposal process,” said Keith Fulton, assistant chief engineer for engineering and planning.

The stakeholder database can be found here: https://form.jotform.com/mplshdrpi/wydot-nevi

The database is also linked on WYDOT’s NEVI website, which has recently been updated: https://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/planning_projects/electric-vehicle-infrastructure.html

WYDOT would also like to announce the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program Request for Proposal will not be limited to the seven towns WYDOT has previously announced. Any interested party that can fully meet the requirements outlined in Federal NEVI rules and WYDOT’s upcoming RFP can apply for funding.

WYDOT expects to release the NEVI RFP in early 2025. The RFP will focus on construction, acquisition, installation, operations, maintenance, and ownership of NEVI-funded EV fast charging stations, including requirements regarding direct current fast charging equipment, site selection and reporting.

About the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program: Included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is a federal formula program with participation from all 50 states. Wyoming expects to receive a total of $26.8 million in federal funding over five years to give grants for EV fast chargers along the state’s Alternative Fuel Corridors, which are Interstates 80, 25, and 90.

WYDOT paused the NEVI program in summer 2023 to ask for guidance from the federal government on station stewardship in the event of charging station abandonment or neglect. WYDOT received written assurances from the federal government that the state would not be liable for the stations beyond the five years of maintenance costs eligible for reimbursement under NEVI guidance. WYDOT will not own or operate EV charging infrastructure; NEVI money will be issued as a grant to eligible applicants.

In winter 2023/2024, WYDOT issued a Request for Information to gauge NEVI program interest from potential station owners ahead of the upcoming NEVI RFP.