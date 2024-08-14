Mayor Wu, Superintendent Skipper Celebrate Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School Topping Off Ceremony

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper, the City's Public Facilities Department, and community members participated in a topping off ceremony for an addition to the Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School. The Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School, in the heart of East Boston, is a small, close knit school that enrolls approximately 300 students. Its mission is to educate students by providing a safe, healthy, and family environment. This $21.5 million project includes a 4,000 square foot two story addition, housing a new main entrance at-grade, a new stairwell, a new elevator serving all three levels of the building, and accessible toilets. It also includes a renovation to provide accessibility upgrades and fire protection service to the entire existing school building.

“Every student deserves a school environment that is safe, welcoming, and nurturing,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Thanks to the work of our partners at BPS, Public Facilities, and community members, the Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School will now better serve its students.”

“Projects like this show what happens when we come together and put the needs of our young people first,” said Superintendent Mary Skipper. “This $21 million project is a direct investment into our students, educators, staff and the East Boston community to make the PJK a safer, more accessible school that provides the high quality student experience that we envision for every child in Boston.”

Today's topping off ceremony celebrates the placement of the last beam, marking the completion of the school addition’s steel structure. Mayor Wu, Superintendent Skipper, the City’s Public Facilities Department, City officials, and Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School community members were at the event to sign the final beam. The design of the addition and renovations will provide a safe, healthy, and inclusive school environment, unlocking each Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School student’s full potential. Partial renovations to the existing school building will be completed for the start of the 2024-2025 school year. The addition and remaining renovation work will be completed for the start of the 2025-2026 school year. The Public Facilities Department, in partnership with BPS, began construction on the addition and renovations in April 2024.

Renovations in the existing building consist of the complete renovation of toilets throughout, all new windows, installation of a heat pump system, replacement of drinking fountains, installation of a fire protection system, modification to the remaining stairs, replacement of doors and hardware, signage, and other work.

Other upgrades include replacement and relocation of the playground equipment and modifications to the hard-surface play area and parking lot. A new exterior stair and sidewalk ramp access from Bennington Street will replace a large swath of unused asphalt, along with new fencing.

“We are thrilled to have reached this construction milestone,” said Public Facilities Department Executive Director Carleton Jones. “Reaching this step brings us closer to fulfilling our commitment to delivering an accessible, safe learning environment for all students at the Patrick J. Kennedy Elementary School.”