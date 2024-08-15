SWINGJUICE INTRODUCES ITS FIRST-EVER COLLECTION OF SUSTAINABLE MEN’S UNDERWEAR

SwingJuice enters a brand new clothing category, now offering for the first time a full range of sustainable underwear for men, constructed with eco-friendly fabric derived from recycled coffee grounds

SwingJuice’s underwear collection is available in two leg lengths – 6” Boxer Brief and 3” Trunk – and a range of sizes from Small – 2XL. The patterns are inspired by SwingJuice’s best-selling styles from its apparel line and include Golf & Tacos, Golf Pre