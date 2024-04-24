SwingJuice Presents Golf & Ganja Drop #2
SwingJuice announces its latest “Golf & Ganja” clothing drop, available now.PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April 23, 2024 — SwingJuice, the premier golf apparel and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its latest “Golf & Ganja” drop on 4/20/24.
More change has happened in the last 18 months in the world of Cannabis, than during the entire 25 years before, with 38 US states now allowing the use of marijuana in some form. As a result, we're starting to see a shift in attitudes towards the plant, moving from judgment to a more open acceptance.
Fashion, in all its rebellious glory, has always embraced the Ganja. In the world of Golf, White Horse Golf Club located in Washington State has the first cannabis shop on a golf course in the entire country. This inspired the now annual 420 Golf Tournament, 18 holes of weed-friendly golfing.
Whether you’re teeing off on the greens, hitting the streets, or embracing the relaxed ambiance of cannabis culture, SwingJuice has something dank for everyone.
SwingJuice has expanded their current Golf & Ganja collection to include for the first time: Hats and Sustainable Performance Pieces.
“We’re excited to introduce a collection that celebrates the diverse passions of our community. SwingJuice is not just about golf; it’s a lifestyle. Our latest product drop brings together the worlds of golf, streetwear, and cannabis culture, allowing individuals to express themselves authentically while enjoying what they love.” - Founder/Creative Director, Jon Mason
According to Steve "Dakota" Happas, CEO of SwingJuice, “Our ‘Golf & Ganja’ apparel drop is a testament to our dedication to innovation and inclusivity. We aim to celebrate the dynamic interests of today’s golf community and the evolving perspectives surrounding cannabis culture.”
Availability:
The SwingJuice Golf & Ganja collection is available for purchase now on the SwingJuice official website: www.SwingJuice.com Drop #2 will be available, fittingly, on 4/20/24
