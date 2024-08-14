Finalists announced in ADOT’s Safety Message Contest

PHOENIX – Well done, Arizona!

Arizonans submitted more than 2,500 entries to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s annual Safety Message Contest. Entries from that pool have been narrowed down to 10 finalists — and now it’s up to the public to select the winners.

Through Tuesday, Aug. 20, Arizonans can view and vote on their favorite safety messages at azdot.gov/SignContest. The two messages that receive the most votes will be crowned the winners and displayed on ADOT’s overhead message signs statewide as part of a safety campaign to influence driver behavior.

“Thousands of Arizonans submitted thoughtful and engaging messages, and showed that they support safe driving practices like not speeding and not texting and driving,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We hope drivers in Arizona continue to have conversations about safe driving behaviors so everyone can make it safely to their destination.”

This is the eighth year that ADOT has held its Safety Message Contest.

ADOT displays traffic safety messages as part of a campaign to engage Arizonans about making better decisions behind the wheel. National crash data shows more than 90% of vehicle crashes are caused by driver decisions, which include drivers choosing to drive impaired, distracted, aggressively or at unsafe speeds.

According to statewide crash data, 1,307 people were killed in crashes on Arizona’s roads in 2023 and many of these deaths were preventable. For example, in 2023 in Arizona, 446 people were killed in speed-related crashes, 332 people died in alcohol-related crashes and 361 people died who were not using a safety device, like a seatbelt or motorcycle helmet. Avoiding these unsafe behaviors makes travel safer for everyone.