Bowser Administration Celebrates First Apprentices in New Teacher Training Program

(Washington, DC) – Today, at a Signing Day event, the Bowser Administration will celebrate the inaugural cohort of apprentices participating in the Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s (OSSE) first-ever citywide Apprenticeship in Teaching program. This Apprenticeship in Teaching program provides cost-free pathways for District paraprofessionals and District high school graduates to become certified teachers in DC’s high-demand subject areas, including early childhood, elementary, or special education.

“The Apprenticeship in Teaching program is a fantastic concept – support people who know our kids, who care about our kids, and who want to become teachers in our schools,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “By removing financial barriers and building pathways specifically for high-demand subject areas, this is a win for our entire public school system.”

Launched in spring 2024, the OSSE Apprenticeship in Teaching program offers a pathway for current paraprofessionals to enter the teaching profession. In the 2024-25 school year, 50 apprentices will engage in on-the-job learning during the day while taking coursework in the evenings to earn bachelor’s degrees through the University of the District of Columbia (UDC). Apprentices are currently serving at 23 DC Public Schools (DCPS) and 27 public charter local education agencies

“We have talented paraprofessionals across the District who know our students, want a chance to lead their own classrooms, and are seeking support to do so,” said Interim State Superintendent Dr. Antoinette S. Mitchell. “The apprenticeship program keeps them in their current schools and classrooms and covers their tuition so they can focus on developing the skills and knowledge they will need to help our students succeed.”

Throughout their time in the program, OSSE, UDC, and school leaders will monitor apprentices’ progress in demonstrating readiness to lead their own classrooms. Apprentices will work toward proficiency in OSSE-developed on-the-job competencies that highlight the key skills and concepts necessary to be effective new teachers. Upon completion of the program, which may take between one and four years depending on an apprentice’s prior higher educational credits, apprentices will be eligible for an OSSE standard teaching credential in one of three citywide high-demand subject areas: elementary, early childhood, or special education. Apprentices in the 2024 cohort work in both DCPS and public charter schools across the District and have, on average, five years of paraprofessional experience.

“We are proud to partner with OSSE to launch this innovative pathway into the teaching profession,” said University of the District of Columbia Acting Associate Dean of Academics Dr. Anika Burtin. “Today, we join the national movement to redefine how high-quality teachers are recruited and prepared. We know there are many talented paraprofessionals working in DC schools who are eager to become teachers. We are excited to work with them through this program that provides the access and resources needed to pursue their dream.”

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) DC Apprenticeship Council approved the OSSE Apprenticeship in Teaching program as a registered apprenticeship on April 12, 2024. Applications from prospective candidates were accepted between May 17 and June 14, 2024, and OSSE received significant interest in the program, with more than 400 applications submitted in just four weeks.

“Apprenticeships are an alternative way to develop practical teaching skills and knowledge acquired on the job,” said DOES Director Unique Morris-Hughes. “This program eliminates barriers and offers more accessible, cost-free pathways to becoming certified teachers, strengthening the District's educator workforce pipeline.”

At tonight’s Signing Day event, held at OSSE Headquarters, OSSE will officially welcome the first cohort of apprentices. The event will include a recognition of the apprentices and their school leaders, an overview of the program, and highlight the partnership between OSSE, UDC, and DOES that makes the program possible. The event will also feature a panel of DCPS and public charter school teachers, including past DC Teachers of the Year, who will offer guidance and advice to apprentices. Finally, the cohort will sign their OSSE Apprenticeship in Teaching contracts and publicly commit to serving District students upon completion of the program. Superintendent Dr. Mitchell, as well as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Elizabeth Ross, and Director Dr. Morris-Hughes will offer remarks.

The Bowser Administration has made education a priority and OSSE has made key investments in initiatives to build the educator workforce in response to citywide trends, as part of its 2023-2025 strategic plan priority of Advancing Excellence. The OSSE Apprenticeship in Teaching program is a critical component of OSSE’s strategic approach to bolstering the District’s educator workforce pipeline. The program design builds upon learnings from other OSSE teacher preparation initiatives.

For more information on this program, visit OSSE’s Apprenticeship in Teaching webpage. To learn more about DC’s educator workforce data and teacher preparation initiatives, please visit OSSE’s Educator Pipelines, Preparation and Support webpage.



