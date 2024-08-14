ARDASS Corp Secures 12th Hall of Fame Award: A Legacy of Leadership, Excellence, and Community Commitment

Rupinder Kaur and Dr. Satpreet Singh Rupinder Kaur, MBA Dr. Satpreet Singh Rupinder Kaur and Dr. Satpreet Singh

ARDASS Corporation Earns Business Hall of Fame Award for the 12th Consecutive Year Under the Visionary Leadership of Dr. Satpreet Singh and Rupinder Kaur, MBA

Leadership is inspiring others to achieve their best, driven by innovation and unwavering excellence. At ARDASS Corp, we lead with vision, integrity, and a commitment to making a meaningful impact.” — Dr. Satpreet Singh