Something Special from Wisconsin™ Members Bring Home the Blue at the 2024 Wisconsin State Grand Champion Eats and Treats Competition

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 14, 2024

MADISON, Wis. – Members of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Something Special from Wisconsin™ (SSfW) program won 33 of 41 awards at the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition last week.

“We congratulate all the winners and participants of the 2024 Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition," said Lois Federman, SSfW Director. “Thank you to the Wisconsin State Fair staff who work to ensure this event is a success and provide an outlet through which small to mid-sized Something Special from Wisconsin businesses can showcase their culinary creations. The results of the competition are a testament to the fact that SSfW companies are making products of the highest quality and desirability. The Something Special from Wisconsin logo brings instant recognition and credibility to products, which helps separate them from the rest."

Open to Wisconsin's professional food businesses with yearly sales under $1 million, the Wisconsin State Fair Grand Champion Eats and Treats competition highlights small to mid-size companies in the food processing industry. Judging took place in a variety of categories, including Blissful Beverages, Delightful Dips, Digging Dietary Finds, Fruitful Fruits, Lip Smacking Sauces, Mixing It Up, Relishing Relishes & Radiant Rubs, Sensational Snacks, Sweet Treats, and Versatile Vegetables. Rounding out the event were the Best of Something Special from Wisconsin and Best in Show categories.

SSfW companies won the following awards:

Apple Valley Enterprises – Eau Claire

Raspberry Lemonade: 4th Place Fruitful Fruits

Black Sheep Culinary Arts – Chilton

Bloom Sauce and Marinade: 3rd Place Lip Smacking Sauces

Dashelito's Hot Sauces & Spicy Foods – Madison

Sweet Heat Hot Sauce: 1st Place Lip Smacking Sauces, Best of Something Special from Wisconsin

Underflow Chow Chow: 1st Place Relishing Relishes & Radiant Rubs

Jalapeño Chimichurri: 3rd Place Digging Dietary Finds

Fazio's Chocolate – Elm Grove

Artisan Chocolate: 1st Place Sweet Treats, Best of Show

Gold Coast Candy – Appleton

Ruby Cherry Almond Toffee: 2nd Place Sweet Treats

Spiced Orange Pecans: 3rd Place Sensational Snacks

Java Twist – Pewaukee

Chocolate Lemonade: 2nd Place Blissful Beverages

Blue Berry Lemonade: 4th Place Blissful Beverages

Luedke Bros – Sheboygan

Bratwurst Patty Mix: 2nd Place Mixing It Up

The Maple Dude – Granton

Maple Cream: 4th Place Sweet Treats

MoJo's MaJik – Madison

Sweet 'N' Sassy: 4th Place Lip Smacking Sauces

Northwoods Tea & Herb – Wausau

WI Wild Seasoning - Hot: 1st Place Delightful Dips

Olympia Granola – Milwaukee

Tart Cherry Pepita Trail Bar: 1st Place Digging Dietary Finds, Judge's Favorite

Pleasant's Best Sauces – Minocqua

Czech it Out: 2nd Place Lip Smacking Sauces

Creole Blackened Seasoning: 3rd Place Delightful Dips

El Magnifico Salsa: 3rd Place Versatile Vegetables

Hotsy Totsy Rib Rub: 4th Place Relishing Relishes & Radiant Rubs

Prairie Junction Farms – East Troy

Aronia Syrup: 1st Place Blissful Beverages

Sprecher Root Beer Toffee: 3rd Place Sweet Treats

SAE Unlimited – Burlington

Fruit Crackers - Dehydrated Fruit Puree "Chips" Pineapple: 1st Place Fruitful Fruits

Fruit Crackers - Dehydrated Fruit Puree "Chips" Raspberry: 4th Place Sensational Snacks

Starla's Seasoning, Dips & Mixes – Belgium

Garlic & Herb Beer Bread Mix: 1st Place Mixing It Up

Sneaky Dill Seasoning: 2nd Place Delightful Dips

Gluten Free Beer or Banana Bread Mix: 2nd Place Digging Dietary Finds

Mango Chipotle: 2nd Place Relishing Relishes & Radiant Rubs

Backyard BBQ: 3rd Place Relishing Relishes & Radiant Rubs

Key Lime Pie Seasoning: 4th Place Delightful Dips

Warm Fields Farm – Ellsworth

Golden Sun Salsa: 4th Place Versatile Vegetables

For a complete list of results from the Grand Champion Eats & Treats competition, visit https://wistatefair.com/competitions/competitive-exhibits-specialty-contests-judging-results.

About Something Special from Wisconsin

Founded in 1983, Something Special from Wisconsin is a trademarked marketing program which provides its roughly 500 members with exclusive benefits, including use of a logo, access to member-only events, educational webinars, a​nd additional publicity through a business profile on the SSfW website. SSfW companies must certify that at least 50% of a product's ingredients, production, or processing is from or completed in Wisconsin. Consumers can learn more and eligible companies can apply for membership online at www.somethingspecialwi.com.

