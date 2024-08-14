34 New Supportive Housing Spaces Open in Saskatoon

CANADA, August 14 - Released on August 14, 2024

Vulnerable individuals at risk of homelessness in Saskatoon now have access to newly renovated, supportive housing units through a partnership between the Government of Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority, and Crocus Co-operative.

"Through the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, the Government of Saskatchewan is developing supportive housing options to improve the lives of individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This partnership will provide housing options and supports that will meet the needs of vulnerable people in Saskatoon."

The newly renovated Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC)-owned Robinson Manor apartment building has been repurposed to provide supportive housing to 34 individuals. Crocus Co-operative, which provides services to people with substance use and mental health disabilities and disorders, is contracted to provide supportive housing services.

Funding for the project includes over $1.6 million from the Saskatchewan Health Authority for start-up costs and annual operating funding and $320,500 from SHC for capital costs along with use of the building.

"Crocus Co-operative has been providing mental health support and transitional employment in Saskatoon for over 40 years," Crocus Housing Co-operative Executive Director Corinne Anthony said. "We are very excited to now be providing supported housing to people in Saskatoon with mental health and addictions who have or are facing difficulties with housing. The program will be staffed 24/7 and provide wraparound supports for residents. Just some of the programs offered will include life skills, cultural programming, recreational outings, financial literacy, anger management, social skills and conflict resolution."

"With a focus on supporting individuals with mental health and addictions challenges, the funding provided to Crocus Co-operative will meet people where they are at and ensure they have a safe living environment that allows them to remain connected to housing and the supports they require," Saskatchewan Health Authority Mental Health and Addictions Services for Saskatoon and Regina Interim Executive Director Zoe Teed McKay said.

In October 2023, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $40.2 million in new funding for the Provincial Approach to Homelessness, which included a commitment to build 155 new supportive housing spaces in communities across Saskatchewan. An additional $16.7 million was invested in the 2024-25 Provincial Budget to continue implementation, including a $9.5 million capital investment to continue to develop supportive housing spaces in Regina and Saskatoon.

The 34-space project began operations this month.

