Governor Gianforte Encourages Montana Homeowners to Apply for Property Tax Rebate by October 1

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced that, beginning tomorrow, August 15, eligible Montana homeowners may claim their property tax rebate up to $675 at getmyrebate.mt.gov. Claims must be filed by October 1, 2024.

“Property taxes are too high, which is why we prioritized property tax relief for Montanans in the 2023 legislative session,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Taken together, we secured the largest property tax rebate in Montana’s history. I encourage folks to get online tomorrow and claim their rebate.”

Gov. Gianforte shaking hands with Rep. Tom Welch, R-Dillon, sponsor of House Bill 222 providing Montana homeowners a $675 property tax rebate in 2023 and 2024.

To qualify, you must be a Montana taxpayer who was billed and paid property taxes on your principal residence, and have done the following:

Owned a Montana residence for at least seven months in 2023;

Lived in this Montana residence for at least seven months in 2023;

Were billed for property taxes, including special assessments and other fees, on this residence; and

Paid property taxes on this residence.

To claim the rebate, taxpayers may apply at either getmyrebate.mt.gov or by paper form. The application requires the physical address, geocode, amount of property taxes paid as shown on the property tax bill, and the names and social security numbers of the taxpayer and any spouse or dependents.

The Department of Revenue has created several tools on getmyrebate.mt.gov to aid taxpayers in compiling this information, including a video demonstrating how to find a property’s geocode.

Taxpayers may choose how they receive the rebate during their application process. The quickest way to get the rebate is by direct deposit to a bank account. However, taxpayers can also have their rebate mailed to them by check.

The department will process claims as they are received, and distribute rebates by December 31, 2024.

In 2022, the governor proposed $2,000 in property tax rebates for Montana homeowners at their primary residence in his Budget for Montana Families.

For additional information about the property tax rebate or to check on the status of the income or property tax rebates secured by Gov. Gianforte in 2023, please visit getmyrebate.mt.gov.