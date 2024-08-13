Colonel Jeffrey Glover Sworn In as President of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is proud to announce that Colonel Jeffrey Glover, director of the AZDPS, has been sworn in as the president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). The official swearing-in ceremony took place in New Orleans on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, marking a significant milestone for both Colonel Glover and the greater law enforcement community.

Colonel Glover’s appointment as president of NOBLE reflects his unwavering commitment to justice, community engagement, and the advancement of diversity within law enforcement agencies. With over two decades of dedicated service in various capacities with the Tempe Police Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Colonel Glover has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a sincere dedication to improving public safety and fostering strong community relationships.

The mission of NOBLE is to ensure equity in the administration of justice in the provision of public service to all communities, and to serve as the conscience of law enforcement by being committed to justice by action. As president, Colonel Glover will play a pivotal role in shaping the organization’s strategic direction, advocating for policy reforms, and enhancing professional development opportunities for its members.

“Congratulations to my friend and colleague Colonel Glover on becoming president of NOBLE,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “As director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Colonel Glover has served the people of Arizona with integrity. His commitment to community building and policing with purpose and empathy has been fundamental to our efforts to keep our communities safe. Arizona is proud to see Colonel Glover’s leadership recognized.”

“It is a tremendous honor to be appointed as president of NOBLE,” said Colonel Glover. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members and partners to address the challenges facing law enforcement today, promote best practices, and drive positive change in our communities. This role is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and I am excited to represent our values on a national stage.”

The AZDPS remains committed to supporting Colonel Glover in his new role and continuing its mission to provide public safety services to the State of Arizona.