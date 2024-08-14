Water and Sanitation on Integrated Vaal River System

The Integrated Vaal River System has remained healthy despite experiencing a modest decline in water level again this week. Therefore, the Department of Water and Sanitation continues to urge water users to use water wisely.

The Integrated Vaal River System with 14 dams supplying water to the rest of the province and big industries is still in a good state, despite dropping in water levels from 80.6% last week to 80.2% this week, down by 0,4%.

Vaal Dam registered 48.1% this week, a startling 1% decrease from 49.1% last week. It registered 88.6% during the same period last year.



The DWS spokesperson, Ms. Wisane Mavasa, emphasized the crucial role of communities in conserving water. She underscored the necessity of promptly reporting water leakages and addressing household leaks to minimize water loss. She also urged water users to use water sparingly to avoid water shortages in the province before the completion of the Lesotho Highlands refurbishment.

Grootdraai Dam experienced a 0.4% minor dip, from 83.6% last week to 83.2% this week. It was floating higher at the same time last year, at 90.6%.



Sterkfontein Dam in the Free State improved by 0.1% from 98.3% last week to 98.4% this week. In comparison, Sterkfontein was higher at 100.0% during the same period last year.



Bloemhof Dam also experienced an increase this week by 0.1% from 91.0% to 91.1%, holding steady for several weeks. In the same period the year before, it recorded 103.1%.



This week, the Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho maintained their stable levels despite both slightly declining from the previous week.



The Katse Dam marginally decreased this week by 1.4% from 73.2% to 71.8%. in the same week last year, it registered 92.3%.



Like most dams, Mohale Dam slightly declined by 0.1%, from last week’s 100.7% to 100.6% this week. In the same period last year, it registered 95.8%.



