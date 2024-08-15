iniuva and Enamine Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Drug Discovery for Rare Genetic Diseases

KYIV, UKRAINE, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iniuva GmbH, a Hamburg-based pioneering biotech startup specializing in AI-powered drug discovery, and Enamine Ltd, a Kyiv-based leading provider of chemical compounds and related services, today announced a collaborative research and development program.

The collaboration aims to revolutionize the efficiency and precision of small-molecule drug discovery, particularly in the realm of orphan drugs and pharmacological chaperones. By integrating Enamine’s extensive in-stock and REAL® chemical libraries, compound synthesis and medicinal chemistry expertise with iniuva’s cutting-edge AI platform and disease specific assay models, the partnership is poised to significantly shorten drug development timelines, reduce costs, and enhance the overall drug discovery process. iniuva’s AI platform leverages a feedback-driven process to set new industry standards in model precision, cutting drug development times from years to months and improving drug quality and cost efficiency.

"Protein misfolding is a critical mechanism in hundreds of rare diseases, and our AI-driven approach offers unparalleled scalability in targeting these conditions," said Professor Søren W. Gersting, CEO of iniuva. "This collaboration with Enamine will not only expedite the development of effective treatments but also demonstrate the transformative potential of high-quality data and AI integration across the pharmaceutical value chain."

"Enamine is excited to partner with iniuva in this groundbreaking project," said Dr. Vladimir Ivanov, Executive Vice President at Enamine. "Our combined expertise will enhance the discovery and development of new small-molecule drugs, demonstrating the critical importance of having the best access to novel and REAL® chemical space through high-quality chemical libraries and laboratory data in creating superior AI models. We hope to be supportive, especially to children with rare genetic disorders for which no cure has been found to date saving and improving their young lives."

This collaboration exemplifies the potential for synergistic partnerships to advance technological innovations and expedite the discovery of potent new drugs. By working together, iniuva and Enamine aim to lead the industry in demonstrating the value of high-quality data and AI in drug discovery, ultimately delivering rapid and effective therapeutic solutions to patients with rare genetic diseases. This collaboration will contribute to ensure that patients with rare diseases can be helped faster and better, thereby improving the lives of many of those affected.

Please visit the websites https://iniuva.com and https://enamine.net

About iniuva GmbH

iniuva GmbH is a biotech startup focused on revolutionizing drug discovery through its proprietary AI-powered platform. Specializing in orphan drugs and pharmacological chaperones, iniuva aims to make these treatments economically and strategically appealing to the pharmaceutical industry. The company targets protein misfolding, a key mechanism in hundreds of rare diseases, offering unmatched scalability and efficiency in drug development.

About Enamine Ltd

Enamine is a scientifically driven integrated discovery contract research organization with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (4.33M in stock) and building blocks (300K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services to advance and accelerate the efforts in Drug Discovery.

About Enamine REAL®

Enamine REAL® Space contains 48 billion make-on-demand molecules that can be synthesized at Enamine extremely fast (3-4 weeks), with high feasibility (over 80%), and inexpensive. The REAL® compounds are created by parallel chemistry through the compilation of 143,000 building blocks via more than 167 well-validated parallel synthesis protocols, underlying Enamine’s approach to design make-on-demand compounds to maximize synthesis success rate.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This document includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including projected financial performance, future developments, and corporate strategies. Such statements are predictions based on the company's current expectations and projections about future events, and they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the company and its management, are inherently uncertain. The company urges all recipients of this document to not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the company's views only as of the date hereof. The financial figures and projections included in this document are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's current business plan. Actual results may vary from these figures and projections, and such variations may be material. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.