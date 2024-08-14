Biden-Harris Administration Unveils National Heat Strategy to Protect Community Health from Extreme Heat

The National Heat Strategy will build resilience to heat and address heat-related health concerns.

(Washington, DC) – The federal interagency National Integrated Heat Health Information System (NIHHIS) today released a National Heat Strategy for 2024-2030. The strategy aims to promote proactive coordination related to heat planning, response, and resilience.

The federal departments and agencies involved in developing this strategy acknowledge the impact of heat on the health and well-being of humans, animals, and ecosystems, as well as associated economic and societal consequences. Roughly 1,220 people are killed by extreme heat in the U.S. every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), making heat the nation’s leading weather-related killer.

"Extreme heat is not just an environmental crisis, it's a serious threat to our public health – and communities across the country are struggling to respond. What we're facing today wasn't what we were experiencing 30 or 40 years ago. This is a different world we are in,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The National Heat Strategy recognizes the growing threat of heat, especially on vulnerable populations. The federal government is taking steps to build a heat-resilient future for our entire country, from helping families get air conditioners to protecting farmworkers from heat events and unsafe air. Every action we take, and every dollar invested in prevention, preparation, and heat health resilience, is a vital step towards ensuring a healthier and safer future for all.”

The strategy builds on the continuing efforts of 29 federal departments and agencies within NIHHIS, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the HHS Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These agencies and others across the Biden-Harris Administration work every day to address heat and its impact on health.

HHS is already taking steps to achieve the objectives outlined in the strategy. Notable resources to address extreme heat from HHS and other federal partners include:

For more information on the National Heat Strategy, please click here. To learn more about HHS’ climate change-related efforts, please visit HHS’ Office of Climate Change and Health Equity. To find more information about the federal government’s heat-related initiatives and resources, please visit heat.gov.

Statements from HHS Principals on the National Heat Strategy

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra

ADM Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health

"The National Heat Strategy establishes an equitable approach to safeguarding all people from the escalating risk of heat-related illnesses and fatalities. Recognizing that extreme heat disproportionately affects communities with environmental justice concerns, and those already facing health disparities, the strategy acknowledges the interconnection between health, environmental justice, well-being, and prosperity.”

Dawn O’Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

“The National Heat Strategy will help our country prepare for, respond to, and recover from the negative impacts of extreme heat. ASPR will work with federal, state, tribal, and local government agencies to build a prepared, healthy, and heat-resilient nation. And as part of ASPR’s growing mission, our team will rapidly adapt and build new capabilities to address climate change’s evolving and unprecedented threats to human health.”

Dr. Bob O. Valdez, Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ)

“AHRQ is a proud partner in the National Heat Strategy, providing data on emergency department visits and hospitalizations across the United States, including visits related to the health consequences of extreme heat. We are supporting research and dissemination on the intersection of climate change and healthcare, including extreme heat, developing resources to reduce healthcare’s carbon, and supporting the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity’s heat tools development, all part of the whole-of-government response to address the devastating toll that heat takes on our health and healthcare delivery systems.”

Dr. Mandy Cohen, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR)

“Protecting our health from the impacts of heat takes a team effort. The National Heat Strategic Plan gives communities tools and guidance to better understand and respond to heat risks. Tools like CDC’s HeatRisk Dashboard give people information on heat risk levels in their community and advice on how to stay safe.”

Jeff Hild, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Children and Families (ACF) and Acting Assistant Secretary for Children and Families

“Collective efforts across the administration continue to protect our children, families and communities from extreme heat through actions including lowering home energy costs through ACF-funded programs like LIHEAP. The National Heat Strategy coordinates resources to provide proactive and essential support for the children and families we serve ensuring they stay safe, healthy, and cool inside and outside of their homes.”

Alison Barkoff, Senior official performing the duties of the Administration for Community Living Administrator and the Assistant Secretary for Aging (ACL)

“The Administration for Community Living is proud to work with our federal partners to implement the National Heat Strategy. Extreme heat is particularly dangerous for older adults and people with disabilities, and they often face barriers to accessing services and resources available to mitigate the impact of heat. It is crucial to include disabled people and older adults, and the systems that support them, at every stage of planning and response to ensure their unique needs are considered and addressed.”

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli, Director, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

“Extreme heat poses significant health risks, especially for older adults and those with pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular and kidney diseases. As heatwaves become more frequent nationwide, understanding how higher temperatures exacerbate health risks is crucial. NIH remains dedicated to preventing and treating health conditions associated with extreme heat through programs such as the NIH Climate Change and Health Initiative. The new national strategy will help to ensure that everyone, regardless of age or health status, has access to the tools and knowledge needed to stay safe during extreme heat events.”

Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use (SAMHSA)

“It is important to not only recognize the ways that our changing climate may affect our physical and mental wellbeing, but also for us to continue growing services and attention to the evolving behavioral health impacts associated with extreme heat. As we continue to address mental health and substance use concerns related to climate change, with an emphasis on issues of health equity, the guidance of the National Heat Strategy will inform our existing and new efforts as we work towards better health for all.”