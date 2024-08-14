Via TRM Launches Next-Generation Software for International Education Management: Via International

Empowering Institutions with Advanced Compliance and Support Tools for International Students and Scholars

BOULDER, CO, US, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Via TRM, a leader in innovative solutions for international education, is proud to announce the launch of Via International, a cutting-edge software platform designed to revolutionize the success of international students and scholars and streamline institutional compliance in international education. Built to meet the evolving needs of ISSS (International Student and Scholar Services) offices, Via International offers a comprehensive platform to redefine how institutions manage SEVIS compliance and support their international students and scholars.

"Managing international populations shouldn’t just be about compliance, but also about the people," said Chelsea Balderson, VP of Experience at Via TRM. "With Via International, we're not only committed to ensuring SEVIS compliance but also dedicated to providing innovative features, and a user-friendly interface to empower ISSS offices, students, and scholars to thrive in an ever-changing environment."

Via International is poised to transform the way ISSS offices operate with enhanced data accuracy, modern reporting, digital document management, and robust integrations. Tailored to meet the challenges of administrators, advisors, and students/scholars, it streamlines processes and boosts operational efficiency. With seamless SEVIS compliance and powerful insights through advanced analytics, Via International is set to elevate the standards in international education management.



Key Features of Via International Include:

Seamless SEVIS Compliance Management: Ensure your institution remains compliant with the latest SEVIS regulations effortlessly.

Intuitive Student and Scholar Support Tools: Provide your international population with the tools they need for success.

Customizable Workflows: Streamline your operations with workflows tailored to your institution's unique needs.

Enhanced Communication Capabilities: Facilitate better communication between advisors and students and scholars.

Robust Reporting and Analytics: Make data-driven decisions with comprehensive reporting tools.

Cloud-Based and Secure Data Storage: Safeguard your data with our secure, cloud-based storage solutions.



“Via International, like international education itself, breaks boundaries for ISSS offices," said Jason Rowe, Product Manager at Via TRM. "Our goal is to create a human-first product that meets the technical needs of SEVIS, with the flexibility that higher education demands. By collaborating with our partners, we've developed a platform that provides intuitive user experiences for students, scholars, and admins. We've addressed industry pain points and set the stage for future innovations. With Via International, ISSS offices can smoothly manage compliance and offer exceptional support to international students and scholars.”

As the importance of efficient and effective international student and scholar services grows, Via TRM's Via International stands at the forefront, offering a comprehensive solution that addresses both compliance and support. This platform enables institutions to elevate their international population support to new levels of efficiency and effectiveness.

For more information about Via International and to sign up as an early adopter, visit us at VIATRM.com