Save the date for upcoming EVAAS training session

Opportunities for hands-on training and support for the Education Visualization and Analytics Solution system, better known as EVAAS, are coming in September.

Iowa school districts can register to attend one of six regional dates for an in-person EVAAS 101 Training and an Account Support Session. Districts can choose to attend one or both of the learning events to better understand how to use their own data to find actionable items that impact student outcomes and success.

Sponsored by SAS® EVAAS and the Iowa Department of Education, the EVAAS training and support session will provide opportunities for districts to examine and organize patterns, trends and their impact on student instruction. The session trainers will show how educators can organize data by different subjects, grade levels and student groups and will provide tips for practical application. Best practices and available resources will also be shared during the training.

School districts are invited to register for one of the following regional dates:

● Sept. 10 Heartland AEA, Adel

● Sept. 11 Northwest AEA, Sioux City

● Sept. 12 Green Hills AEA, Council Bluffs

● Sept. 24 Grant Wood AEA, Cedar Rapids

● Sept. 25 Keystone AEA, Elkader

● Sept. 26 Mississippi Bend AEA, Bettendorf

For each location, the EVAAS 101 Training will start at 8:30 a.m. and end at 12:30 p.m. The Account Support Session follows immediately after the training and concludes at 2 p.m.

Registration for the EVAAS 101 Training and Account Support Session is free for all attendees.

Questions about the upcoming EVAAS 101 Training can be directed to Greg Feldmann, administrative consultant, at greg.feldmann@iowa.gov.