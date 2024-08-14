Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a notice letter to the City of Dallas directing it to withdraw the statement made by the State Fair of Texas, the organization contracted to run Fair Park during the annual event, that prohibits citizens from lawfully carrying a firearm on the premise.

In 2002, the City of Dallas entered into a twenty-five-year lease with the State Fair of Texas authorizing the nonprofit organization to take control of the governmental function of Fair Park during the twenty-four days of the annual event. The State Fair, however, has now announced that it will prohibit persons with a license to carry (“LTC”) firearms from carrying on the park grounds during that period. Such a rule directly violates state law which permits licensed gun owners to lawfully carry in places owned or leased by governmental entities unless otherwise prohibited by state law.

Since Fair Park is owned by the City of Dallas, the Office of the Attorney General views the statement issued by the State Fair of Texas as an unlawful infringement on Texas LTC holders’ legal rights. Attorney General Paxton concluded that legal action is warranted and gave the City of Dallas fifteen days to correct course before he will file suit to seek injunctive relief and collect civil penalties.

“Texas law clearly states that license to carry holders may not be prevented from carrying a firearm on property owned or leased by the government unless otherwise prevented by state statute,” said Attorney General Paxton. “The State Fair of Texas’s recent policy that infringes on LTC holders’ Second Amendment rights is unlawful. Dallas has fifteen days to fix the issue, otherwise I will see them in court.”

