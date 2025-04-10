Submit Release
Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Oppos­es Uncon­sti­tu­tion­al Attack on Sec­ond Amend­ment by Rad­i­cal D.C. Left­ists that Under­mines Amer­i­cans’ Abil­i­ty to Defend Themselves

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate coalition in filing an amicus brief in the Supreme Court of the United States opposing the unconstitutional gun restrictions imposed by the District of Columbia which infringes on Americans’ Second Amendment rights. 

“The Supreme Court has clearly ruled that the only exceptions to our strong Second Amendment rights must be based on indisputable history and tradition of freedom in America,” said Attorney General Paxton. “And there is no basis for the ridiculous, unconstitutional, and dangerous restrictions forced on the gun rights of the citizens living in our nation’s capital. The left-wing anti-freedom radicals running D.C. must be prevented from trampling on our constitutional rights.”

Attorney General Paxton, joined by twenty-five other State Attorneys General in a West Virginia-led amicus brief, asked the Supreme Court to take up a challenge to the District of Columbia’s lawless restrictions on the Second Amendment.

