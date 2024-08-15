Chicago Plastic Surgeons Discuss What to Look for in a Breast Augmentation Surgeon

The board-certified plastic surgeons at The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago highlight what to look for when selecting a provider for breast augmentation surgery.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast augmentation is one of the most commonly performed breast enhancement procedures in the nation. In fact, according to recent statistics cited by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons(1), it is one of the most popular cosmetic surgery options overall, second only to liposuction in its list of the top 5 surgical cosmetic procedures for 2023. With the placement of silicone or saline breast implants, breast augmentation can help women increase the size of their breasts and enhance their shape. The procedure is often considered by women who may have had lifelong concerns about the size of their breasts, as well as those who have lost breast volume over time due to pregnancy, weight loss, or other factors. Board-certified Chicago plastic surgeons Brian Braithwaite, MD, FACS and Lorri Cobbins, MD, FACS say the popularity of breast augmentation is certainly reflected at their own practice, The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago. For women who are thinking about the possibilities of breast augmentation, the doctors note that one of the first steps to take is to thoroughly research their options when selecting the best breast augmentation surgeon for their needs and goals.Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite emphasize that a qualified and highly experienced breast augmentation surgeon is a large contributing factor in one’s ability to achieve a satisfactory outcome and a generally pleasant plastic surgery experience. They encourage prospective breast augmentation patients to research the following criteria when looking into a potential surgeon:• Certifications and Affiliations – Drs. Braithwaite and Cobbins believe it is imperative to select a plastic surgeon who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, as this certification indicates that the surgeon has gone above and beyond the standard education and training necessary to become a practicing plastic surgeon. Board-certified plastic surgeons have been through a rigorous testing process, have typically completed continuing education courses, and have shown a commitment to the highest standards of ethics and care. Additionally, the doctors say that affiliation with professional organizations is another important element to review. Some of the most renowned organizations for plastic surgeons include the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society• Extensive Experience – When looking for a breast augmentation surgeon, the doctors advise individuals to ensure the surgeon has extensive experience performing the procedure. Patients can often get an idea of the surgeon’s level of experience from their website, and they can contact the practice with specific questions about the doctor’s background and history performing breast surgery • Education – It is recommended that patients review a surgeon’s educational and training background to see whether they have completed programs at respected institutions and to learn about their various distinctions and achievements.• Patient Reviews – Patient testimonials can be a valuable resource when choosing a plastic surgeon. Prospective patients can gain helpful insight into the type of experience they may have with a particular surgeon by reviewing the experiences of previous patients.• Before-and-After Photo Gallery – The doctors say that taking a look at a practice’s before-and-after image gallery featuring breast augmentation patients can showcase the plastic surgeon’s level of skill and the kind of results they have been able to achieve. While these galleries are often available on the practice’s website, individuals should also feel free to ask the practice if they can view before-and-after photos when they are at the office.• Rapport with the Plastic Surgeon – Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite stress that one of the most important factors for prospective patients to evaluate when choosing a plastic surgeon is their overall comfort level with the doctor’s interpersonal approach. After thorough research has been conducted and the choices among surgeons have been narrowed down, scheduling an initial consultation to assess one’s rapport with a surgeon can help determine if it is a good fit. A patient should feel comfortable expressing thoughts and concerns, as well as asking any lingering questions. Patients can ask how often a surgeon performs breast augmentation procedures and if they have ever had any complications. Other useful questions include whether a patient’s aesthetic goals seem reasonable and if there are any alternative procedures that may be considered. It is important that a patient feels safe and confident while embarking on their breast augmentation journey with their chosen plastic surgeon.Ultimately, Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins note that the selection of a plastic surgeon for breast augmentation or any other type of procedure is a major decision—one that can make a world of difference in terms of achieving results that meet or even surpass one’s expectations. They say patients should always be sure they feel comfortable with a surgeon’s experience and abilities, in addition to the doctor’s willingness to thoroughly address questions and concerns, their overall approach to care, and their dedication to providing genuinely customized treatment plans.(1) American Society of Plastic Surgeons 2023 Plastic Surgery StatisticsAbout Brian Braithwaite, MD, FACSDr. Brian Braithwaite earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Chicago and received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. Afterwards, he joined the United States Navy and became a flight surgeon before pursuing a general surgery residency at the Keesler Medical Center and plastic surgery training at the University of Louisville. Dr. Braithwaite is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.About Lorri Cobbins, MD, FACSDr. Lorri Cobbins earned her medical degree from Saint Louis University, where she graduated with a Distinction in Research. Dr. Cobbins completed a five-year Otolaryngology (Head and Neck Surgery) residency at the University of Louisville Medical Center, then continued training in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the same institution. She is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and is a past President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons.Dr. Braithwaite and Dr. Cobbins are both available for interview upon request.For more information, visit aestheticinstitutechicago.com and facebook.com/plasticsurgeonschicago.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.aestheticinstitutechicago.com/news-room/chicago-plastic-surgeons-discuss-what-to-look-for-in-a-breast-augmentation-surgeon/ ###The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago601 West Randolph StreetChicago, IL 60661(312) 258-9100Rosemont Media