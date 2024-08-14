Submit Release
BNI Drives Operational Excellence and Harnesses the Power of Data with Creatio's No-Code Platform

BOSTON, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has revealed that BNI, world’s leading business referral organization, is harnessing no-code technology to revolutionize operational efficiency and catalyze innovation across its global network.

BNI, the world’s foremost business referral organization, supports 300,000 member businesses spanning over 79 countries globally. In the past year alone, BNI members facilitated over 14 million referrals, resulting in $20 billion USD in business revenue generated between BNI members. With a rich history and a vast international network, BNI has built a reputation for excellence, combining tradition with a dedication to innovation. However, BNI encountered challenges in effectively managing data across numerous countries, entities, and platforms, which has affected its operational efficiency.

The organization sought a solution to unify fragmented information, enhance data visibility, and improve operations. With Creatio, BNI implemented a single CRM integrated with various platforms and data sources, creating a flexible platform ready to adapt to diverse local requirements.

“We're fully embracing the no-code, finding it incredibly agile and flexible, which is truly empowering.” - Meena Srinivasan, Chief Digital Officer at BNI

Visit this page to read the full story and watch the interview with Meena Srinivasan, Chief Digital Officer at BNI.

About BNI

Founded in 1985, BNI stands as the world's foremost business referral organization, spanning thousands of chapters globally. Through its structured and professional referral marketing program, BNI empowers members to expand their businesses and cultivate enduring, impactful relationships within a vast global network.

About Creatio  

Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA. 

