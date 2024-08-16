Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.57 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.0%

Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.24 billion in 2023 to $6.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased data center density and scale, an increase in edge computing, sustainability, and green initiatives, improved efficiency and capacity, and increased demand for uptime.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.57 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing data traffic, a rising remote workforce, rising energy costs, virtualization and consolidation, and smart city initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market

The rise in cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market going forward. Cloud computing is a technology that enables access to computing resources and services over the internet, allowing users to store, manage, and process data remotely rather than on local servers or personal computers. Cloud computing is rising due to its scalability, cost-efficiency, and ability to support remote work and digital transformation. Data center uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) are essential in cloud computing to ensure continuous operation and protect against power disruptions, safeguarding data integrity and minimizing downtime for hosted services.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market include Huawei Digital Power Technologies Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Major companies operating in the data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market are focused on developing advanced products, such as a new compact UPS, to offer stable power for mission-critical applications and small data centers. A compact UPS (uninterruptible power supply) is a small, portable device that provides backup power to electronic devices in the event of a power outage or fluctuation, ensuring uninterrupted operation and protection against data loss or damage.

Segments:

1) By Component Type: Solution, Services

2) By Battery Technology: Lithium-Ion, Flywheel, VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead–Acid)

3) By Capacity: Less Than Or Equal To 500 kVA, 500 kVA-1000 kVA, More Than 1000 kVA

4) By Data Center Size: Small Data Centers, Medium Data Centers, Large Data Centers

5) By End Use Vertical: Banking And Financial Services, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Entertainment And Media, Other End Use Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market in 2023. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center uninterruptable power supply (UPS) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) Market Definition

An uninterruptible power supply (UPS) for data centers is a critical backup power system designed to provide continuous electrical power to servers and networking equipment in the event of a main power failure or disturbance. It consists of battery backup to instantly switch over to backup power when needed, preventing downtime and data loss during outages. UPS systems also condition incoming power to ensure consistent voltage levels, protect equipment from fluctuations, and enhance reliability.

