Mondee Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Announces Comprehensive Long-Term Refinancing of its Capital Structure

- Net Revenues of $58.3M, up 3% from prior-year quarter, on Gross Bookings of $678M
- Adjusted EBITDA3 of $6.1M, up 38% from the prior-year quarter
- Take Rate of 8.6%, up 20 basis points from the prior-year quarter
- Refinancing of term loan and extension of preferred equity

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (AI) technology company, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

“Mondee delivered a strong second quarter, with net revenue, take rate, and adjusted EBITDA up year over year—the latter by 38%. Our non-air component surged to 47% of net revenue and take rate grew 20 basis points to 8.6%,” said Founder, Chairman, and CEO Prasad Gundumogula.

“We are also successfully refinancing our term loan and preferred equity, securing favorable terms that position Mondee for long-term growth. This new capital structure is expected to fuel our expansion, improve profitability, and solidify our AI leadership in travel,” Gundumogula continued.

“We delivered net revenue of $58 million—up 3% year over year, or 11.5% adjusted for acquisitions and disposals—and maintained healthy adjusted EBITDA. Our much-anticipated refinancing is expected to provide Mondee with financial flexibility, and additional working capital, enabling the Company to resume and accelerate its growth trajectory,” said CFO Jesus Portillo.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Gross bookings of $678.0 million for the quarter, approximately in line with the second quarter of 2023 (“Q2 23”). Our strategy of rapid growth in non-air and platform-driven international air expansion led to a strong 57% transaction growth with reduced average transaction price. This resulted in lower revenue growth and higher adjusted EBITDA.
  • Net revenues of $58.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 3% compared to $56.8 million in Q2 23. Delays in completing the refinancing caused a reduction in FinTech credit limits and working capital, materially limiting net revenue growth.
  • Net Loss of $25.5 million for the quarter, including $19.1 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $3.7 million of depreciation and amortization, $1.0 million of PIKed interest, $12.0 million of stock-based compensation, and $2.3 million amortization of loan origination fees, among others.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $6.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 38% compared to $4.4 million in Q2 23.
  • Operating cash flow used of $7.6 million for the quarter, compared to cash used of $2.4 million in Q2 23. In this quarter, the Company used over $10 million of cash reserves as working capital to offset for credit limit reductions by certain FinTech partners in the face of delays in refinancing of its term loan. The Company anticipates some of these credit limits to be reinstated as the refinancing is being completed. Year-to-date, both operating cash flow and free cash flow were positive, $11.1 million and $3.3 million, respectively.

Financial Summary and Operating Results 1,2

  For the three months ended June 30,   Year-Over-Year Change
   2024    2023       %
Transactions 1,133,997   721,464   412,533   57%
Gross Bookings $677,957   $679,244   $(1,287)   —%
Net Revenues $58,326   $56,771   $1,555   3%
Net Loss $(25,512)   $(14,608)   $(10,904)   75%
Loss per share (EPS) $(0.36)   $(0.22)   $(0.14)   63%
Adjusted EBITDA3 $6,111   $4,438   $1,673   38%
Adjusted Loss per Share3 $(0.17)   $(0.09)   $(0.08)   92%
Net cash used in operating activities $(7,599)   $(2,427)   $(5,172)   (213)%


  For the six months ended June 30,   Year-Over-Year Change
   2024    2023       %
Transactions 2,209,434   1,386,637   822,797   59%
Gross Bookings $1,386,033   $1,347,323   $38,710   3%
Net Revenues $116,347   $106,700   $9,647   9%
Net Loss $(44,970)   $(27,523)   $(17,447)   63%
Loss per share (EPS) $(0.66)   $(0.43)   $(0.23)   54%
Adjusted EBITDA3 $11,167   $8,595   $2,572   30%
Adjusted Loss per Share3 $(0.32)   $(0.18)   $(0.14)   74%
Net cash from (used in) operating activities $11,062   $(12,406)   $23,468   (189)%

1 In $ thousands, except for Transactions and Loss per Share.
2 2Q 2024 Net Loss included $19.1 million of non-cash and/or non-recurring items, such as $3.7 million of depreciation and amortization, $1.0 million of PIKed interest, $12.0 million of stock-based compensation and related payroll expense, and $2.3 million amortization of loan origination fees, and $0.1 million change in fair value of earn-out liabilities, among others.
3 Refer to section entitled “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Second Quarter 2024 Business Highlights and Subsequent Events

  • Long-Term Refinancing. The Company announced today a comprehensive refinancing of its capital structure with TCW and funds affiliated with Morgan Stanley Investment Management, that is expected to extend its term loan to June 30, 2028, and its preferred equity to December 31, 2028. The extended timing for the term loan beyond August 31, 2025 and the preferred equity beyond September 30, 2026, are both subject to securing a $15 million letter of credit that the Company anticipates finalizing shortly and which would provide additional working capital.

Revised 2024 Financial Outlook

Our fiscal year 2024 guidance, as a result of the impact of working capital and FinTech credit limit constraints caused by delays in completing the refinancing, is adjusted as follows:

  • Net revenues of approximately $240 million to $250 million, representing an increase of 10% versus 2023 net revenues, measured at the midpoint.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $25 million to $30 million, representing an increase of 42% versus 2023 Adjusted EBITDA, measured at the midpoint.

Conference Call Information

Mondee will host a conference call Wednesday, August 14th at 5:30 a.m. (PT) / 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss its financial results with the investment community. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Mondee Investor Relations website at http://investors.mondee.com. A live dial-in is available domestically at (833) 470-1428 and internationally at +1 (404) 975-4839, passcode 985518.

A replay will be available on Mondee’s Investor Relations website and an audio replay will be available domestically at (866) 813-9403 or internationally at +1 (929) 458-6194, passcode 968920, until midnight (ET) September 4, 2024.

About Mondee Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Established in 2011, Mondee is a leading travel marketplace and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology company with its headquarters based in Austin, Texas. The company operates 22 offices across the United States and Canada and has core operations in Brazil, Mexico, India, Thailand, and Greece. Mondee is driving change in the leisure and corporate travel sectors through its broad array of innovative solutions. Available both as an app and through the web, the company’s platform processes over 50 million daily searches and generates a substantial transactional volume annually. Mondee Marketplace includes access to Abhi, the most powerful and only fully-integrated AI travel planning assistant in the market. Mondee’s network and marketplace include approximately 65,000 travel experts, 500+ airlines, and over one million hotels and vacation rentals, 30,000 rental car pickup locations, and 50+ cruise lines. The company also offers packaged solutions and ancillary offerings that serve our global distribution. On July 19, 2022, Mondee became publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol MOND. For further information, visit: www.mondee.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “believe,” “could,” “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “plan,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the Company’s future growth, performance, business prospects and opportunities, strategies, expectations, future plans and intentions or other future events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, the Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the ability to implement business plans and forecasts, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others and any definitive agreements with respect thereto, the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably, retain management and key employees, and maintain relationships with our distribution network and suppliers, the ability of the Company to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing standards, the expected changes to the Company’s capital structure, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report of Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that the Company does not presently know of or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by law, Mondee undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

 
MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value) (unaudited)
 
  June 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,337     $ 27,994  
Restricted cash and short-term investments   8,951       7,993  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance   94,347       116,632  
Contract assets, net of allowance   15,459       13,228  
Amounts receivable from related parties, current portion   59        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   6,732       7,250  
Total current assets   148,885       173,097  
Property and equipment, net   23,831       17,311  
Goodwill   82,758       88,056  
Intangible assets, net   92,288       102,029  
Amounts receivable from related parties, excluding current portion         43  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   4,024       3,232  
Deferred income taxes   752       752  
Other non-current assets   10,266       7,871  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 362,804     $ 392,391  
       
Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 121,838     $ 114,989  
Amounts payable to related parties   41       42  
Government loans, current portion   20       66  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   25,853       25,115  
Earn-out liability, net, current portion   4,013       4,843  
Deferred revenue, current portion   5,213       5,686  
Long-term debt, current portion   5,182       10,828  
Total current liabilities   162,160       161,569  
Deferred income taxes   8,473       12,334  
Note payable to related party   203       201  
Government loans, excluding current portion   127       142  
Warrant liability   102       137  
Earn-out liability, net, excluding current portion   2,116       4,322  
Long-term debt, excluding current portion   164,104       150,679  
Deferred revenue, excluding current portion   10,490       11,797  
Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion   2,825       2,561  
Other long-term liabilities   8,088       8,073  
Total liabilities   358,688       351,815  
       
Redeemable preferred stock      
Series A preferred stock - $0.0001 par value   115,734       105,804  
       
Stockholders’ deficit      
Common stock – $0.0001 par value   9       8  
Treasury Stock   (32,088 )     (32,088 )
Additional paid-in capital   312,770       306,326  
Accumulated other comprehensive (losses) gains   (6,267 )     1,598  
Accumulated deficit   (386,042 )     (341,072 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (111,618 )     (65,228 )
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT $ 362,804     $ 392,391  


 
MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except weighted-average shares and net loss per share data) (unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenues, net $ 58,326     $ 56,771     $ 116,347     $ 106,700  
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing expenses   38,107       40,060       78,374       77,505  
Personnel expenses, including stock-based compensation of $10,922, $4,467, $16,168, and $6,623, respectively   22,072       12,359       35,288       19,825  
General and administrative expenses, including non-employee stock-based compensation of $590, $337, $645, and $742, respectively   4,020       5,227       9,805       9,721  
Information technology expenses   268       1,376       2,337       2,299  
Provision for credit losses, net   349       (34 )     (54 )     (701 )
Depreciation and amortization   3,653       3,803       9,216       7,189  
Restructuring expense, net   158       (168 )     (131 )     1,361  
Total operating expenses   68,627       62,623       134,835       117,199  
Loss from operations   (10,301 )     (5,852 )     (18,488 )     (10,499 )
Other (expense) income              
Interest income   200       290       369       637  
Interest expense   (12,818 )     (8,415 )     (22,750 )     (16,632 )
Changes in fair value of warrant liability   (7 )     393       35       372  
Other (expense) income, net   (2,590 )     984       (3,495 )     1,306  
Total other expense, net   (15,215 )     (6,748 )     (25,841 )     (14,317 )
Loss before income taxes   (25,516 )     (12,600 )     (44,329 )     (24,816 )
Benefit (provision) for income taxes   4       (2,008 )     (641 )     (2,707 )
Net loss   (25,512 )     (14,608 )     (44,970 )     (27,523 )
Cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders   (3,937 )     (2,686 )     (7,742 )     (5,164 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (29,449 )   $ (17,294 )   $ (52,712 )   $ (32,687 )
Net loss attributable per share to common stockholders              
Basic and diluted $ (0.36 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.66 )   $ (0.43 )
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss attributable per share to common stockholders              
Basic and diluted   80,722,160       77,197,805       79,595,320       76,774,455  


 
MONDEE HOLDINGS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands) (unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023  
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss $ (44,970 )   $ (27,523 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities      
Depreciation and amortization   9,216       7,189  
Deferred taxes   427       62  
Provision for credit losses, net   (54 )     (701 )
Stock-based compensation   16,813       7,365  
Non-cash lease expense and lease impairment charges   914       457  
Amortization of loan origination fees   4,183       4,126  
Payment in kind interest expense   6,498       2,807  
Gain on termination of lease   (458 )     (337 )
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency exchange derivatives   (570 )     129  
Change in the estimated fair value of earn-out consideration and warrants   1,262       329  
Payment of earn-out consideration in excess of acquisition date fair value   (1,873 )      
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   12,189       (20,468 )
Amounts receivable from related parties   (16 )      
Contract assets   (4,871 )     (8,795 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   787       494  
Other non-current assets   (419 )     (377 )
Amounts payable to related parties         25  
Accounts payable   13,280       24,667  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   1,357       (262 )
Deferred revenue   (1,780 )     (985 )
Operating lease liabilities   (853 )     (608 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   11,062       (12,406 )
Cash flows from investing activities      
Capital expenditures   (7,785 )     (4,474 )
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (139 )     (21,919 )
Purchase of restricted short term investments         (231 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (7,924 )     (26,624 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Repayment of debt   (1,900 )     (2,063 )
Payment of preferred stock offering costs   (28 )      
Loan origination fee for long term debt   (79 )     (615 )
Payments of tax on vested restricted stock units   (793 )      
Proceeds from common stock issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan   84        
Payment of earn-out consideration up to acquisition date fair value   (2,460 )      
Payment of deferred consideration for Interep acquisition   (120 )      
Payment of offering costs         (3,672 )
Proceeds from long term debt         15,000  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (5,296 )     8,650  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (1,523 )     528  
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (3,681 )     (29,852 )
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   34,666       78,841  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 30,985     $ 48,989  
 

Operating Metrics
This press release also includes certain operating metrics that the Company believes are useful in providing additional information in assessing the overall performance of Mondee’s business.

Transactions are defined as the number of travel reservations that were processed on Mondee’s platform during the period. A single transaction could include an airline ticket, a hotel or hospitality accommodation, and any number of ancillaries offered on the platform. Gross bookings are defined as the total dollar value, generally inclusive of taxes and fees, of all travel reservations through our platform between a third-party seller or service provider and the traveler, net of cancellations. Take rate is defined as revenues as a percentage of gross bookings. Mondee generates revenue from service fees earned on these transactions and, accordingly its revenue increases or decreases based on the increase or decrease in either or both the number or value of transactions Mondee processes. Revenue will increase as a result of the expansion in Mondee's distribution platform and/or as a result of an increase in service fees from higher value services offered on the platform.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables include the following non-GAAP measures: adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss, and adjusted net loss per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before 1) interest expense, net; 2) benefit (provision) for income taxes; 3) depreciation and amortization; 4) stock-based compensation expense; and 5) certain other expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss.

Adjusted net loss is defined as net loss before 1) stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expense; 2) amortization of intangibles; 3) income tax benefit (provision); and 4) and certain other expenses. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net loss.

Adjusted net loss per share is defined as adjusted net loss plus cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders divided by the average number of basic or diluted (whichever is applicable) shares of common stock outstanding during the period.

Mondee believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors and other users of this financial information consistency and comparability with its past financial performance and facilitates period-to-period comparisons of its results of operations. With respect to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss, Mondee believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s profitability relative to the amount of revenue generated, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense and certain other expenses and/or non-cash expenses. Mondee also believes non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in its industry, as these metrics eliminate the effects of stock-based compensation, which may vary for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Mondee uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of the Company’s performance, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, and to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies. Mondee’s definition may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore, comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish this or similar metrics. Thus, Mondee’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, nor superior to or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following tables provides key metrics and a detailed reconciliation (unaudited) of adjusted EBITDA:

($ in thousands)      
KEY METRICS Q2 24 Q1 24 Q2 23
Transactions 1,133,997 1,075,437 721,464
Take rate 8.6% 8.2% 8.4%
Gross bookings $677,957 $708,076 $679,244
Net revenues $58,326 $58,021 $56,771
YoY Growth 2.7% 16.2% 24.3%
QoQ Growth 0.5% (6.6)% 13.7%
       
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Q2 24 Q1 24 Q2 23
Net income (loss) $(25,512) $(19,458) $(14,608)
Interest expense (net) 12,618 9,763 8,125
Stock-based compensation expense 11,512 5,307 4,804
Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation 479 86
Depreciation & amortization 3,653 5,563 3,803
Restructuring expense 158 (289) (168)
Changes in fair value of Warrant liability 7 (42) (393)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes (4) 645 2,008
M&A costs 15 618 365
Financing and refinancing related costs 9 625 139
US divestiture and transition service expense 240
Foreign currency losses (gains) 2,612 665 (984)
Change in fair value of acquisition earn-out liability 58 1,239 530
Certain other expenses 506 180 731
Adjusted EBITDA1 $6,111 $5,056 $4,438
Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.5% 8.7% 7.8%

1Adjusted EBITDA has been conformed to the current period presentation for period over period comparability.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

  Six Months Ended
June 30,
($ in thousands)   2024       2023  
Net loss $ (44,970 )   $ (27,523 )
Interest expense, (net)   22,381       15,995  
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expense   17,298       7,451  
Depreciation and amortization   9,216       7,189  
Restructuring expense, net   (131 )     1,361  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   641       2,707  
Changes in fair value of warrant liabilities   (35 )     (372 )
Changes in fair value of earn-out liabilities   1,297       701  
Acquisition and integration related costs   633       644  
Financing and refinancing related costs   634       545  
Certain other expenses   926       1,203  
Foreign currency losses (gains)   3,277       (1,306 )
Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 11,167     $ 8,595  

1Adjusted EBITDA has been conformed to the current period presentation for period over period comparability.

The following table (unaudited) reconciles net loss to Adjusted Net Loss for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Adjusted Net Loss

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		Six Months Ended
June 30,
($ in thousands)   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss $ (25,512 )   $ (14,608 )   $ (44,970 )   $ (27,523 )
Stock-based compensation and related payroll tax expense   11,991       4,804       17,298       7,451  
Amortization of intangibles   2,742       2,329       5,851       4,290  
Benefit (provision) for income taxes   (4 )     2,008       641       2,707  
Certain other expenses1   753       1,204       3,324       4,082  
Adjusted net loss $ (10,030 )   $ (4,263 )   $ (17,856 )   $ (8,993 )

1 Includes changes in fair value of earn-out liabilities, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, restructuring expense, acquisition and integration related costs, and certain other expenses.

The following table reconciles net loss per share to Adjusted Net Loss per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively:

Adjusted Net Loss Per Share

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
$ in thousands, except loss per share   2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net loss $ (25,512 )   $ (14,608 )   $ (44,970 )   $ (27,523 )
Cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders   (3,937 )     (2,686 )     (7,742 )     (5,164 )
Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (29,449 )   $ (17,294 )   $ (52,712 )   $ (32,687 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   80,722,160       77,197,805       79,595,320       76,774,455  
Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.36 )   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.66 )   $ (0.43 )
               
Adjusted net loss $ (10,030 )   $ (4,263 )     (17,856 )   $ (8,993 )
Cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders   (3,937 )     (2,686 )     (7,742 )     (5,164 )
Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (13,967 )   $ (6,949 )   $ (25,598 )   $ (14,157 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   80,722,160       77,197,805       79,595,320       76,774,455  
Adjusted net loss per share $ (0.17 )   $ (0.09 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.18 )
 

For Further Information, Contact:

Public Relations
pr@mondee.com

Investor Relations
ir@mondee.com


