NAPLAN results remain steady as numeracy starts to add up

Data from NAPLAN (National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy) testing of South Australian students earlier this year shows results remain steady across the board with promising trends starting to show in numeracy.

Primary school-aged writing test results increased for all year levels in 2024 compared to 2023, with some good trends in grammar and punctuation – including increases in years 5 and 9 and improvements in almost all year levels in terms of more students being ‘strong’ or ‘exceeding’.

The number of students in years 3 and 5 who fell into the ‘strong’ and ‘exceeding’ categories in numeracy also improved in 2024 compared to 2023.

Mathematics education is among the key focus areas for the Malinauskas Labor Government, with a mathematics improvement strategy leading to a new assessment being trialed this year, and financial literacy tools included in the new school curriculum.

Some results have dipped, including in Year 5 reading, which the department is looking closely at.

This is the second year the NAPLAN tests occurred in March, to deliver results to schools and families much earlier in the year, so any additional support for students can be added if needed.

Over 80,500 South Australian students participated in NAPLAN this year, across all school sectors. Students were assessed in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 in reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy.

As well as the testing period changing last year, the way outcomes are presented also changed with the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) providing results in four proficiency levels; needs additional support, developing, strong and exceeding.

Parents and carers of students who took this year’s NAPLAN assessment in March have been provided with an individual student report (ISR) of their child’s results. Along with other school assessment reports, they can use the individual reports to discuss their child’s progress with their teacher.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

NAPLAN results have remained fairly consistent year on year with some promising trends starting to emerge from our numeracy focus.

I identified early in my time as Minister that there needed to be a stronger focus on numeracy, to lift student performance. From there we implemented the maths improvement strategy, introduced new financial literacy resources, maths checks for Years 3 and 4 students and prioritised maths for the rollout of Version 9 of the Australian Curriculum.

That’s why I’m pleased to see the investment we’ve put into numeracy is starting to see some positive trends.

Across each NAPLAN test, only Year 5 Reading results changed by more than the margin of error compared to last year. While the difference is relatively small, it is certainly something we are watching closely. I’ve tasked the department with some further work on whether there’s additional support we need to put in place.

Overall, dips and gains occur every year, so what we’re looking for is a long-term improvement trajectory, which is what we’ve seen in literacy, following the introduction of phonics checks by former Education Minister Susan Close.

In the past, it’s not been possible for NAPLAN results to be used in the same school year as a way to help shape a student’s education moving forward. By moving the test earlier in the year, schools can identify what supports students might need and put them in place during that same school year.

Attributable to Clapham Primary School Principal Cassie Kopias

At Clapham Primary School, our small size allows us to closely monitor each student's progress. NAPLAN results serve as an additional tool to help track and support every student.

Receiving these results earlier in the year enables our dedicated teachers to enhance their classroom observations and teaching strategies.

We encourage families to discuss these results and their child's ongoing development with teachers.

We believe that supporting student learning is a partnership between home and school, and we are proud of our achievements this year.

Our commitment to student wellbeing remains paramount as we strive to create a safe, nurturing environment where each child feels prepared to learn, prosper and thrive in any circumstance.