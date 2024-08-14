UM orientation activities help new students adapt to university life

MACAU, August 14 - The University of Macau (UM) has organised a series of activities under the ‘The Way to UM–New Student Orientation Programme’ to help new students quickly adapt to the new learning and living environments at the university, and to encourage them to establish good communication and cooperative relationships with their parents. UM Rector Yonghua Song, Vice Rector Mok Kai Meng, and Dean of Students Pang Chap Chong visited the ten residential colleges to welcome new students and their parents, and to oversee the move-in arrangements for new students.

At the Town Hall with Parents, Rector Song introduced the parents to UM’s residential college system and the characteristics of its whole-person education. He also expressed hope that parents will build mutual respect and trust with their children, and help foster positive thinking and a sense of responsibility in them. The parents actively exchanged ideas with Rector Song and heads of other university units to learn more about their children’s learning environment. Some parents said that the move-in process was very smooth and they appreciated the kindness and care of the faculty and staff in the residential colleges. They also expressed hope that their children will make full use of their strengths and have more opportunities to broaden their global perspectives over the next four years at UM.

To help new students adapt to campus life, UM held a talk titled ‘First Step to UM’ for new undergraduate students. Vice Rector Mok gave an overview of UM’s residential college system and its educational philosophy. Representatives from the Student Affairs Office, the Office of Sports Affairs, and the University of Macau Students’ Union introduced various types of student services and training programmes offered by the university, as well as information on the campus and its facilities, university rules and guidelines. Officers from the Judicial Police were also invited to give a talk on the latest fraudulent practices and fraud prevention techniques in order to raise students’ awareness of fraud. The university also held a talk titled ‘Introduction to Campus Life’ for new postgraduate students, where the students were given information about campus life, accommodation rules and guidelines, student support services, campus safety, and gender equality. Officers from the Fire Services Bureau were also present to speak on fire safety.

Qi Zheng, a new student in the Faculty of Science and Technology and Shiu Pong College, said that the UM campus is beautiful, and the senior students in the residential college are nice and united, which made him feel at home upon moving in. He looks forward to a journey of exploration and creativity at UM. Xu Zichun, a second-year student in the Faculty of Business Administration and Lui Che Woo College, said that it was her first time helping with the new student orientation, and she saw the enthusiasm and talents of the new students. She believes that with these new members, the college will become a stronger community and they will grow together.

In addition, UM provided shuttle services from the Border Gate and Hengqin Port to facilitate the arrival of new students to the campus. To prepare new students for university life, the university will also hold a series of other orientation activities, including the Student Fair and the Macao Cultural Fest, and offer opportunities for joining various university teams, training programmes, and student associations. Information booths will also be set up by various university units to provide assistance for students.