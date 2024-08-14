Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on inaugural meeting of National Coastal Committee

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Tuesday, 13 August convened the inaugural meeting of the National Coastal Committee (NCC) in Cape Town - a landmark event in South African coastal governance.

Established under the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act, the National Coastal Committee (NCC) marks a crucial advancement in the nation's dedication to integrated coastal management and the sustainable utilisation of coastal resources.

The National Coastal Committee (NCC) represents a new era in South African coastal management for several key reasons:

Integrated Approach: The NCC embodies the shift from fragmented, sector-based management to an integrated, holistic approach. It brings together various government departments, levels, and stakeholders under one umbrella, fostering coordination and collaboration.

Legislative Backing: Established under the Integrated Coastal Management Act, the NCC has strong legislative support, giving it more authority and influence than previous ad hoc arrangements.

Cross-Sectoral Representation: By including representatives from all coastal provinces, relevant national departments, and protected area authorities, the NCC ensures a comprehensive view of coastal issues.

Alignment with International Best Practices: The formation of the NCC aligns South Africa with global trends in coastal governance, incorporating principles of integrated coastal zone management.

Enhanced Accountability: Through its reporting structure to the Minister and Parliament, the NCC introduces a new level of accountability in coastal management.

Proactive Planning: The NCC allows for proactive, long-term planning rather than reactive management, particularly important in the face of climate change and increasing coastal pressures.

Balancing Development and Conservation: The NCC is positioned to better balance economic development needs with environmental conservation, a critical aspect of sustainable coastal management.

The establishment of the National Coastal Committee represents a pivotal milestone in our ongoing commitment to sustainable coastal management. Today's meeting paves the way for a transformative era in coastal governance across South Africa. The collective expertise and dedication present here inspire great confidence in our ability to effectively navigate and address the complex challenges confronting our coastal zones.

As a cornerstone of South Africa's Integrated Coastal Management framework, the NCC plays a pivotal role in coordinating coastal governance across all levels of government. Its key responsibilities include promoting integrated coastal management nationwide, ensuring the effective implementation of the ICM Act and the National Coastal Management Programme, and fostering cooperative governance between national, provincial, and local authorities.

The NCC is instrumental in integrating coastal management concerns and objectives into broader environmental and developmental policies and plans. By convening a diverse range of government stakeholders, including government departments, provincial coastal committees, and protected area management authorities, the committee ensures a holistic approach to coastal issues.”

